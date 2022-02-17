Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2022 (so far)

By Jazmin Duribe

Dead To Me, Grace & Frankie and Ozark will air their final seasons in 2022.

Goodbyes are always hard, but when it's your favourite Netflix show? Pure heartbreak.

Although we have some of our favourite shows returning in 2022 (yes, we're counting down the days until Bridgerton, Selling Sunset and Stranger Things 4…) to look forward to, we'll also be bidding a sad farewell to a handful of big name titles too.

In 2021, Netflix cancelled some much-loved titles like On My Block, Julie and the Phantoms and Grand Army despite being incredibly popular with fans. We also learned that some of our faves like Dear White People and Dead To Me would sadly be drawing to a close. But, without further ado here's all the Netflix shows cancelled or ending this year.

Every Netflix show cancelled in 2022

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2022 (so far). Picture: Netflix

1) Gentefied

Netflix's first casualty of 2022 was Gentefied, which was cancelled after two seasons on January 13. Variety reported that the series, which was executive produced by Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, would not be brought back for a third season after season 2 didn't make it into Netflix's Top 10 most-popular titles.

2) Cooking with Paris

In January 2021, it was announced that Cooking with Paris had been cancelled after only one season and six episodes. The cooking show, which was fronted by the heiress and featured celeb guests like Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian, premiered back in August 2021 but Deadline confirmed that Netflix had not ordered anymore episodes.

Every Netflix show ending in 2022

There are a number of Netflix series that will air their final seasons in 2022. Here's all the shows that will be ending this year.

1) After Life

After Life aired its final season in January 2022. The news was revealed only a few months after the show was renewed for season 3, with creator Ricky Gervais revealing that the comedy would not be back for a fourth season because he wants the show to go out on a high.

2) Ozark

The final season of Ozark was announced back in June 2020, with Netflix confirming that season 4 will be split into two parts, consisting of 7 episodes each. The first part of the final season will premiere on January 21 and the second part is coming later in 2022.

3) The Last Kingdom

In April 2021, it was announced that The Last Kingdom would end with season 5, which will be airing on 9 March 2022. Don't be too upset, though, because the final season will be followed by a movie, titled Seven Kings Must Die, which will begin filming in 2022.

4) Dead To Me

In July 2020, Netflix announced that Dead to Me will return for a third and final season. Dead to Me season 3 is expected to air in Spring 2022, after filming was halted because Christina Applegate, who plays main character Jen Harding, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

5) Grace & Frankie

In 2020, it was announced that Grace & Frankie's seventh season would be its last. The show's co-creator Marta Kauffman told Los Angeles Times that the show would be ending because "Netflix isn't doing long-term series anymore" and she was happy to have even made it to season 7. The series was split into two parts, so the final 12 episodes of season 7 will air in 2022.

6) Family Reunion

Netflix renewed Family Reunion for a third and final season of 10 episodes in 2021, Deadline reported. While there's no release date, the third season is expected to air in 2022.