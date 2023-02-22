Paul Rudd tries to name every Marvel movie in 1 minute...and forgets Ant-Man | PopBuzz Meets

22 February 2023, 15:44

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Not Paul Rudd trying to name every MCU movie and then forgetting to say Ant-Man.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd returns to PopBuzz and this time he spills the tea on his conversations with Tom Holland about a Spider-Man & Ant-Man crossover, what the cure for 'Quantumania' is, and PopBuzz challenge Paul to name all 31 Marvel movies in 1 minute. Can he do it? Hit play on the video at the top of this page to find out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now.

Read more Marvel news here:

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Pedro Pascal cried off-camera during Joel and Tommy's scene to maintain the emotional

Pedro Pascal cried off camera during every take of Joel's monologue in The Last of Us

The Last of Us

Outer Banks season 3 release time: What time does it come out on Netflix?

Outer Banks season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

News

Outer Banks' Denmark Tanny is based on a real person

Outer Banks: Who is Denmark Tanny? His full backstory explained

Outer Banks

The Last of Us creators reveal Pedro Pascal came up with Joel's most devastating line

Pedro Pascal came up with Joel's most heartbreaking line in The Last of Us episode 6

The Last of Us

The Last of Us episode 6 features a filming error in Joel and Ellie's bridge scene

The Last of Us viewers spot filming error in Joel and Ellie's bridge scene

The Last of Us

Trending on PopBuzz

Selena Gomez says she wishes she was "as pretty as" Bella Hadid

Selena Gomez says she wishes she was "as pretty as" Bella Hadid

Selena Gomez

Jamie Lee Curtis wants to do a Freaky Friday sequel with Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan want to do a Freaky Friday sequel

News

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey said she had "sleepless nights" over Joel and Ellie's fight scene

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey says she had "sleepless nights" over Joel and Ellie's fight scene

The Last of Us

Angela Bassett did the thing memes are going viral thanks to Ariana DeBose

Angela Bassett Did The Thing memes go viral after Ariana DeBose's BAFTA performance

Viral

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education