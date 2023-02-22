Paul Rudd tries to name every Marvel movie in 1 minute...and forgets Ant-Man | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Not Paul Rudd trying to name every MCU movie and then forgetting to say Ant-Man.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd returns to PopBuzz and this time he spills the tea on his conversations with Tom Holland about a Spider-Man & Ant-Man crossover, what the cure for 'Quantumania' is, and PopBuzz challenge Paul to name all 31 Marvel movies in 1 minute. Can he do it? Hit play on the video at the top of this page to find out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now.

