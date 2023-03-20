Penn Badgley vs. 'The Most Impossible Penn Badgley Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

20 March 2023, 17:40 | Updated: 20 March 2023, 23:50

By Katie Louise Smith

Even Penn Badgley can't remember all the names of the people Joe Goldberg has killed.

How well does Penn Badgley know Penn Badgley's iconic TV roles? (Spoiler alert: Very well, apparently.)

To celebrate the release of You season 4, Penn popped into PopBuzz HQ to take on his very own version of The Most Impossible Quiz – and he quickly found out why it's called 'impossible'.

From Penn's early movie roles in Easy A and John Tucker Must Die to his iconic performances in Gossip Girl and You, we put the actor to the test to see just how much he remembers from his career so far.

On top of that, we even threw in an expert level Joe Goldberg round to find out well he knows his infamous character aaaand a picture round involving various body parts of Joe and Dan Humphrey...

Watch the full interview with Penn Badgley at the top of the page.

You can also head to the PopBuzz YouTube channel or watch the whole thing on Global Player.

Penn Badgley takes on The Most Impossible Penn Badgley Quiz
Penn Badgley takes on The Most Impossible Penn Badgley Quiz. Picture: PopBuzz

