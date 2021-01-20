15 reasons why Regé-Jean Page is the internet's new boyfriend

Regé-Jean Page lives in our minds rent free.

Meet Regé-Jean Page: Actor, king of smouldering looks and the internet's new boyfriend.

If you're new here and to Regé-Jean, welcome. This is a safe space. You might have only just been introduced to Regé-Jean through his role in Bridgerton as Simon Basset but some of us have been thirsting over the actor since he appeared in Shonda Rhimes' For the People.

If your Regé-Jean epiphany has only just happened, it doesn't matter. We can now all collectively agree that he is the reigning internet boyfriend. If you need some convincing, here's 15 reasons why.

15 reasons why Regé-Jean Page is the internet's new boyfriend. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Netflix

1) His name just rolls off the tongue.

Like internet boyfriend's before him (see: Timothée Chalamet), Regé-Jean's name just sounds romantic. It's pronounced like Reggae and Jean is pronounced the French way, btw.

2) His British accent is enough to make anyone melt.

Regé-Jean's accent is just so smooth, like butter. It's also 100% real. Regé-Jean was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and moved to London when he was 14.

Netflix

3) He used to be in a punk band

Not only can Regé-Jean act extremely well, he is also a musician. Regé-Jean was in a punk band with his younger brother where he played drums and sang to vent his frustrations.

Netflix

4) He's super talented

Regé-Jean is an incredibly talented actor. He's best known for his role as Chicken George in the miniseries Roots and as Leonard Knox in ABC's For The People. He's also appeared in UK TV shows Casualty, Fresh Meat and Waterloo Road.

5) He was perfect in Bridgeton

Bridgerton pretty much cemented Regé-Jean's internet boyfriend title. Playing the kind and mysterious Simon Basset, there's no way you couldn't have fallen for him.

Netflix

6) He might be the new James Bond

It's rumoured Regé-Jean might be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig steps down after No Time To Die. He's already been endorsed by his fans and Bridgerton's director Julie Anne Robinson. He's pretty chill about it all, though. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said: "I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. If you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get the 'B' word merit badge. But I don't think it's much more than that.

"I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge."

7) His, um, physique…

Bridgerton blessed us with some shirtless Regé-Jean scenes and we couldn't be more thankful. However, it wasn't an easy road to near-perfection. He told The Sun: "There’s a lot of physical activity involved, so I was on the full Rocky regime for it. I was up at 5am every day, going to the gym, meeting my trainer."

Netflix

8) Did we mention his body?

Sorry. It deserves another bullet point.

via GIPHY

9) His sex scenes.

Regé-Jean's explicit Bridgerton scenes were… a lot. If you know, you know.

Netflix

10) His Instagram game is unmatched

Regé-Jean's Instagram is top tier. Eloquent captions? Check. Smouldering promotional shots? Check. Beachy Bond-esque photo? Check check. He's got it all.

11) This photo, specifically.

There's just something about the way he's grabbing that Christmas tree… much to think about.

12) He looks SO good in a suit.

Enjoy.

13) He can dance.

We saw Regé-Jean and Phoebe Dynevor dance in Bridgerton but after choreographer Jack Murphy shared some behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage we know he can move.

Netflix

14) This GIF of him licking a spoon.

I want to be the spoon.

Netflix

15) He looks good on a horse. Really good.

Suddenly we're in the mood to take up horse riding...

Case closed.

