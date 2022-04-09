Sandra Bullock & Daniel Radcliffe Rate Their Own Top 3 Movies | PopBuzz Meets

9 April 2022, 11:02

By Katie Louise Smith

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe's stripper names? Very iconic, actually.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Channing Tatum's bare ass, Daniel Radcliffe as a hilarious, sharp-suited villain and Sandra Bullock back in her God tier comedic bag? The Lost City is – and I cannot stress this enough – one of the best films of the year so far.

Ahead of the UK release of The Lost City, PopBuzz sat down with absolute legends Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe to have a good ol' chat about the film, their movies and everything in between.

As well as the hilarious reason they had to “turn down” hypothetical roles in Magic Mike 3 over fears they may upstage their co-star Channing Tatum, Sandra and Daniel revealed their stripper names (Happy Fillmore and Hunker-Munker Sherbrooke? Iconic, actually) and even shared their favourite films they’ve ever made.

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe reveal their stripper names
Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe reveal their stripper names. Picture: PopBuzz

Everyone’s got a favourite Sandra Bullock movie. Whether you love the comedies like Miss Congeniality, The Proposal, The Heat or Ocean’s 8… Or you’re a fan of her more dramatic roles in The Blind Side, Gravity and Bird Box, there’ll always be one that stands out as your absolute all-time favourite.

While Sandra’s been pretty vocal about the one film she wishes she’d never made (pour one out for Speed 2!), we thought we would flip the script and ask which of her own films she considers her personal faves. Her answers? Miss Congeniality, Gravity and… The Lost City, of course. (It's all about the memories made while working on those films for Sandra.)

Daniel also shared his own top three Daniel Radcliffe films, teasing that his upcoming Weird Al Yankovic biopic is one of his favourites so far.

Watch all that and more in the video at the top of the page.

The Lost City is released in UK cinemas on April 13th, and is now out in US.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Elite season 6 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 5 and who is joining?

Elite season 6 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 5 and who is joining?

Elite

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Who dies in Elite season 5? The ending explained

Who dies in Elite season 5? The ending explained

Elite

Mindy Kaling on why Never Have I Ever is ending after 4 seasons

Mindy Kaling explains why Never Have I Ever is ending after 4 seasons

Never Have I Ever

Elite season 5 soundtrack: Find all the songs here

Elite season 5 soundtrack: Every song in each episode

Elite

Trending on PopBuzz

Ethiopia is living in the seven years behind the rest of the world and I'm shook

What year is it in the Ethiopian Calendar? Viral TikTok saying Ethiopia is seven years behind is freaking people out

Viral

Khloe Kardashian defends ex Tristan Thompson and says he's a "great guy"

Khloe Kardashian defends ex Tristan Thompson and says he's a "great guy"

Celeb

Vanessa Hudgens says she can communicate with ghosts

Vanessa Hudgens says she can communicate with ghosts

Celeb

JoJo Siwa has shaved her hair and her undercut is as iconic as her ponytail

JoJo Siwa has shaved her hair and her undercut is as iconic as her ponytail

Celeb

Kim Kardashian slammed for using four supermodels in body-inclusive SKIMS range

Kim Kardashian slammed for using four supermodels in body-inclusive SKIMS range

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale