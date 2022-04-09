Sandra Bullock & Daniel Radcliffe Rate Their Own Top 3 Movies | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe's stripper names? Very iconic, actually.

Channing Tatum's bare ass, Daniel Radcliffe as a hilarious, sharp-suited villain and Sandra Bullock back in her God tier comedic bag? The Lost City is – and I cannot stress this enough – one of the best films of the year so far.

Ahead of the UK release of The Lost City, PopBuzz sat down with absolute legends Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe to have a good ol' chat about the film, their movies and everything in between.

As well as the hilarious reason they had to “turn down” hypothetical roles in Magic Mike 3 over fears they may upstage their co-star Channing Tatum, Sandra and Daniel revealed their stripper names (Happy Fillmore and Hunker-Munker Sherbrooke? Iconic, actually) and even shared their favourite films they’ve ever made.

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe reveal their stripper names. Picture: PopBuzz

Everyone’s got a favourite Sandra Bullock movie. Whether you love the comedies like Miss Congeniality, The Proposal, The Heat or Ocean’s 8… Or you’re a fan of her more dramatic roles in The Blind Side, Gravity and Bird Box, there’ll always be one that stands out as your absolute all-time favourite.

While Sandra’s been pretty vocal about the one film she wishes she’d never made (pour one out for Speed 2!), we thought we would flip the script and ask which of her own films she considers her personal faves. Her answers? Miss Congeniality, Gravity and… The Lost City, of course. (It's all about the memories made while working on those films for Sandra.)

Daniel also shared his own top three Daniel Radcliffe films, teasing that his upcoming Weird Al Yankovic biopic is one of his favourites so far.

Watch all that and more in the video at the top of the page.

The Lost City is released in UK cinemas on April 13th, and is now out in US.