Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

10 March 2023, 16:34 | Updated: 10 March 2023, 16:38

By Sam Prance

Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega compete against each other to be the ultimate final girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scream 6 is here and Ghostface is more gruesome than ever. How well do the Scream 6 cast know Ghostface trivia though?

To celebrate the release of Scream 6, PopBuzz challenged leading ladies Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega to the Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz. The task was simple. We asked Courteney, Melissa and Jenna six expert level trivia questions about Ghostface and whoever scored the most points in the quiz was crowned the ultimate final girl.

What do Courtney, Melissa and Jenna remember? What iconic pieces of Scream trivia did they forget? To find out exactly what happened, watch the video at the top of this page.

Courteney, Melissa and Jenna may have all managed to survive Ghostface as Gale, Sam and Tara in past Scream films but can they survive a Ghostface Trivia Quiz?

READ MORE: Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers and news about the next Scream movie

Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz | PopBuzz Meets
Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

And, if you fancy playing along with the Ghostface quiz, here's all the questions:

  • 1) Who is Ghostface’s first on screen kill in the Scream franchise?
  • 2) Ghostface calls Gale in Scream 2. True or false?
  • 3) Which three movies does Tara ask Ghostface to quiz her on instead of Stab in Scream 5?
  • 4) Which of the first five Scream movies has the highest death count?
  • 5) How many people does Ghostface kill (masked and unmasked) in the first five Scream movies?

BONUS QUESTION: You have 30 seconds. Name every single Ghostface in the first five movies.

Find all the answers in the video at the top of the page, or head over to PopBuzz's YouTube channel.

To find out if Courteney, Melissa and Jenna survive Ghostface in Scream 6, you'll need to watch it. Scream 6 is available to watch in cinemas worldwide now.

Read more Scream news here:

WATCH: Scream 5 cast vs. The Most Impossible Scream Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

You season 4's plot twist is being called the "best plot twist ever" by fans

You season 4's shock Joe twist called the "best plot twist ever" by fans

You

Grace Van Dien says she's "turned down" roles after inappropriate experience with a producer

Stranger Things' Grace Van Dien says she's turned down roles after sexual misconduct from a film producer

News

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Jenna Ortega is reportedly in talks to play Lydia Deetz' daughter in Beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega is reportedly in talks to star in Beetlejuice 2

News

Scream 7: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers and news about the next Scream movie

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Miley Cyrus Muddy Feet lyrics: Are they about Liam Hemsworth cheating?

Miley Cyrus fans think she accuses Liam Hemsworth of cheating in her Muddy Feet lyrics

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything you need to know

Miley Cyrus Tour 2023: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know so far

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus River lyrics: The explicit meaning explained

Miley Cyrus explains the explicit meaning behind her River lyrics

Miley Cyrus

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus? Here's what she's said

Miley Cyrus debunked viral cheating rumours about Liam Hemsworth years ago

Miley Cyrus

Cole Sprouse is being roasted over his smoking in Call Her Daddy episode

Cole Sprouse is being roasted for smoking during his Call Her Daddy interview

Celeb

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education