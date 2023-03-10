Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega compete against each other to be the ultimate final girl.

Scream 6 is here and Ghostface is more gruesome than ever. How well do the Scream 6 cast know Ghostface trivia though?

To celebrate the release of Scream 6, PopBuzz challenged leading ladies Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega to the Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz. The task was simple. We asked Courteney, Melissa and Jenna six expert level trivia questions about Ghostface and whoever scored the most points in the quiz was crowned the ultimate final girl.

What do Courtney, Melissa and Jenna remember? What iconic pieces of Scream trivia did they forget? To find out exactly what happened, watch the video at the top of this page.

Courteney, Melissa and Jenna may have all managed to survive Ghostface as Gale, Sam and Tara in past Scream films but can they survive a Ghostface Trivia Quiz?

And, if you fancy playing along with the Ghostface quiz, here's all the questions:

1) Who is Ghostface’s first on screen kill in the Scream franchise?

2) Ghostface calls Gale in Scream 2. True or false?

3) Which three movies does Tara ask Ghostface to quiz her on instead of Stab in Scream 5?

4) Which of the first five Scream movies has the highest death count?

5) How many people does Ghostface kill (masked and unmasked) in the first five Scream movies?

BONUS QUESTION: You have 30 seconds. Name every single Ghostface in the first five movies.

Find all the answers in the video at the top of the page, or head over to PopBuzz's YouTube channel.

To find out if Courteney, Melissa and Jenna survive Ghostface in Scream 6, you'll need to watch it. Scream 6 is available to watch in cinemas worldwide now.

