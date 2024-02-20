Siena Kelly: 'Misfits is one of my favourite TV shows ever' | My Life In 20

Siena Kelly - My Life In 20. Picture: PopBuzz

By Woodrow Whyte

Currently starring in modern day witch drama Domino Day, we asked its leading star Siena Kelly to take a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Singin’ in the Rain! I have probably seen that movie 100 times.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Skincare. I’ve had acne since I was 12 years old, I’ve been on medication for it three separate times and I’ve only JUST got it consistently under control in the past 8 months! Fingers crossed it stays like this.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Probably getting into the performing arts school. I met most or my best friends there.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Very specifically, Captain Jack Sparrow. I loved the dreads, tats & gold teeth!

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Literally nothing! Is that sad? I most likely had a great time though.

Domino Day Siena Kelly. Picture: BBC

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Vegetables!! I’ve been a vegan for seven years and I love, love, love my veggies now. But when I was 15, I thought that being a vegetarian was extreme.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

Misfits on Channel 4. One of my favourite TV shows ever.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I don’t walk under ladders, I knock on wood whenever I say something bad. I once had an an actor be very, very angry at me and make me do a whole ritual for saying "Macbeth" in a theatre!

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

Hitomi Mochizuki. I can not believe her life is real. Good on her for creating such a fulfilling & abundant life!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

A girl called Lucy. We grew up together and we’re still friends now! We strategically had violin classes together so we could miss maths class and neither one of us got past grade 1 violin - even though we had classes for about 4 years. I cannot read one note of music and can’t do maths either.

Domino Day cast and creator on making a sexy supernatural show for British Buffy fans | BAFTA

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Leaving things to the last minute. I am getting better at it. I used to be unbelievably unorganised, it’s much more manageable now, but there’s still a way to go.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Fish in the sea.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A dancer!

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Envy and sloth. I stay off of social media for that first one and take breaks from working as an actor to prevent fuelling it.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

A person I loved passed away, so I’d just get them to come back and have dinner with my family again - which would make six!

Domino Day Siena Kelly. Picture: BBC

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Silliness, movement, pasta, naps, deep chats.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Chatty, introspective, bubbly, relaxed.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Les Fleur' - Minnie Riperton, 'Pure Imagination' - Gene Wilder, and 'Waiting in Vain' - Bob Marley.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Be in a play on Broadway and a multi-day wild camping trip with a group of friends.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Physical movement. In any form.

Domino Day is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.