Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Disney Plus? How to watch online

25 February 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 12:25

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online.

Good news! Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally be available to stream from your home from March 22.

In December 2021, Sony and Marvel dropped Spider-Man: No Way Home and it was an instant box office success. The action-packed blockbuster became the first movie to take in $1 billion at the box office since the pandemic began and saw all three Peter Parkers – Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – together for the first time.

Unsurprisingly, Spider-Man fans have been eagerly awaiting the day that No Way Home would be available to stream from their homes and now the time has finally come. Here's where you can stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online.

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Disney Plus?

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Disney Plus?
Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Disney Plus? Picture: Sony Pictures via Alamy

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of the MCU, so you would assume it would be on Disney+ like their other Marvel titles, right? Wrong.

Sadly, No Way Home isn't coming to Disney+ right now because Sony holds the rights to Spider-Man properties and not Disney. It doesn't mean that No Way Home won't end up on Disney+ in future, though. In April 2021, Sony struck a deal with Disney to bring its content, including Spider-Man movies, to Disney+. However, this only included movies released from 2022 onwards.

But don't panic! From March 22, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV and Google Play Store. You can preorder the movie now for $20.

It hasn't been confirmed if there will be the option to rent the movie in future. However, in the US, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream on Starz within the next six months, according to Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are already available on the platform.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Netflix?

As far as we know, Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't coming to Netflix anytime soon.

In April 2021, Sony Pictures signed an agreement with Netflix that would bring Sony's film franchises to Netflix US after they're shown in cinemas. That deal didn't kick in until 2022 so because No Way Home was released in 2021 it's probably not included.

Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Spider-Man: No Way Home. Picture: Sony Pictures via Alamy

