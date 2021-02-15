14 hidden easter eggs and details in To All the Boys 3 you probably missed

By Katie Louise Smith

The way Lara Jean's book is called "Whoa whoa whoa"? Incredible.

And just like that, it's the end of an era for To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Netflix released the third and final movie in the Lana Condor and Noah Centineo-led franchise on February 12th, and it's already proving to be a hit with fans.

Lana and Noah are back at it again, wooing viewers with that Covey and Kavinsky chemistry, and the movie spared no expense when it came to seasoning their final offering with a treasure trove of references to their on-screen relationship.

To All The Boys 3 contains many callbacks and easter eggs to the previous two films, and Lara Jean and Peter's relationship in general. Here are some of the major moments that stood out in the final movie.

To All the Boys 3: Hidden details you probably missed. Picture: Netflix

In Lara Jean's dream sequence, her book is titled "Whoa Whoa Whoa".

If you cast your minds back to the first film, you'll remember when Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky established his now iconic "Whoa whoa whoa" catchphrase. It's easily one of the most iconic callbacks to the first film in Always and Forever.

To All the Boys 3 details: Lara Jean titles her book after Peter's catchphrase. Picture: Netflix

The shot of Lara Jean and Peter shaking hands over their contract is the same as the first film.

At the end of the film, when Peter writes a new contract in Lara Jean's yearbook before they head off to college, they shake hands with the contract in the background. They also return to the same bench, where they first signed the contract, as they spend their last few days before college together.

How many callbacks did you catch in To All The Boys: Always and Forever? pic.twitter.com/PROKQ0sBFO — Netflix (@netflix) February 13, 2021

Lara Jean still has the same phone background as she did in the previous two films.

And the most adorable thing about it? It's actually a picture of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo taking a nap break between takes while they were shooting the first film. Bless!

To All the Boys 3: Lara Jean's phone background is still the same as the first movie. Picture: Netflix

The Empire State Building was actually lit up in To All The Boys colours for the scene at the roof party.

Yep, that iconic building was actually lit specially for the party scene featuring the signature magenta, yellow and cyan colours of the franchise. Author Jenny Han wrote on Twitter: "Getting to light up the Empire State Building in TATB colors was one of my favorite NY moments ever #AlwaysAndForever."

To All the Boys 3: Empire State Building was lit up in the film's signature colours. Picture: Netflix

The snow globe that Peter and Lara Jean win in P.S. I Still Love You can be seen in her bedroom.

And it takes pride of place, right on her bedside table. BRB, crying!

To All the Boys 3: Peter's snow globe can be seen in Lara Jean's bedroom. Picture: Netflix

Lara Jean is also wearing the necklace that Peter gave her in the second film throughout Always and Forever.

Lara Jean returns the necklace, which was a Valentine's gift from Peter, after they break up in P.S. I Still Love You and Peter gives it back to her after they reunite at the end of the film. Lara Jean wears it throughout Always and Forever, even in the final scenes where she's in her new New York apartment.

To All the Boys 3: Lara Jean wears the necklace Peter gave her. Picture: Netflix

Jenny Han's third cameo in the franchise has such a sweet meaning.

Jenny Han, the author of the original book series, appears as Principal Cho at the assembly where Lara Jean and Peter have their first meet cute. The icon who gave us Lara Jean and Peter being present at the very moment they first met? Talk about meta!

To All the Boys 3: Jenny Han's cameo has a deeper meaning. Picture: Netflix

The bowling scene is a direct reference to The Big Lebowski.

The entire scene at the bowling alley is an homage to a scene in the 1998 movie. Peter tying his shoes, pulling up his socks, checking the air vent, kissing the bowling ball, the camera shots, the way he dances at the end... Chef's kiss.

To All the Boys 3: Peter Kavinsky recreates Big Lebowski scene. Picture: Netflix

And the split screen phone call pays homage to some iconic rom-coms.

When Lara Jean and Peter are on FaceTime to each other at the start of the film, the split screen is a reference to the other iconic phone call moments featured in the rom-coms that have come before. The tweet below references When Harry Met Sally, Pillow Talk and Down With Love.

I see what you did there pic.twitter.com/Kq8RfwBJoi — 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) February 14, 2021

Gen goes from roasting Lara Jean's shoes to complimenting them.

In the first film, Gen makes a snarky comment about Lara Jean's boots. In the third film, she compliments her shoes while they're talking about NYU. The scenes happen in the exact same spot too. If that's not a sign of growth, then I don't know what is!

To All the Boys 3: Lara Jean and Gen's conversation is a callback to the first film. Picture: Netflix

Peter Kavinsky's "You was trippin' out!" line after Lara Jean tells him she didn't get into Standford was ad-libbed by Noah Centineo.

Lana also ad-libbed Lara Jean's "yeah" after Peter tells her that she's way smarter than him. The iconic duo strikes again with their adorable improvised moments.

FUN FACT! My “yeah” was NOT scripted. It completely slipped out on complete accident .... so... https://t.co/DSzaWlBkq6 — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) February 13, 2021

My next favorite part is when @noahcent pulls her head close to his and says you were trippin out and @lanacondor says I was scared. Also unscripted! — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) February 13, 2021

The box that Lara Jean gives to Peter is the same box she used to hide her letters in.

It's the fabric box that her mother gave her, but you already knew that, right? Peter takes it with him when he heads off to Stanford.

To All the Boys 3: Lara Jean gives Peter the box she kept her letters in. Picture: Netflix

Lara Jean's movie list features films that the TATB cast have previously starred in.

Lana appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse, Noah starred in the reboot of Charlie's Angels, Shazam! features Ross Butler and Doctor Sleep has Henry Thomas in its cast.

To All the Boys 3: Lara Jean's film list features a film starring Lana Condor. Picture: Netflix

Lara Jean's "Hand in the back pocket of your jeans kind of love" line is a callback to Peter's iconic move in the first film.

LJ + PK = OTP

Did you spot anymore? Let us know which ones we missed!