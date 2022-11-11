Tom Felton takes on 'The Most Impossible Harry Potter Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Can you beat Tom Felton's score in The Most Impossible Harry Potter Quiz?

Tom Felton? Thee Slytherin Prince Draco Malfoy himself? Taking a Harry Potter quiz?! SAY NO MORE!!

In his new best-selling memoir, Beyond The Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Tom dives back into his time shooting the Harry Potter movies and divulges all sorts of stories about being on set with his former co-stars. But what we wanted to know was just how well does he remember the films themselves...

Tom Felton vs. The Most Impossible Harry Potter Quiz. Picture: PopBuzz

To celebrate the release of his book, Tom stopped by PopBuzz HQ to take on the challenge. From general Harry "POTTAH!" and Slytherin trivia, to identifying screenshots from certain films and naming as many characters as possible in 60 seconds, Tom did a pretty decent job.

36 points to Slytherin... but can you beat his score?

Hit play on the video at the top of the page, or head to PopBuzz's YouTube channel or Global Player to watch the full interview.

