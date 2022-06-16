Maisie Williams thought Arya was queer in Game of Thrones

16 June 2022, 15:19

By Sam Prance

Maisie Williams also revealed that she thought the Gendry sex scene was a prank at first.

Maisie Williams has opened up about playing Arya and revealed that she thought the Game of Thrones character was queer.

For years Game of Thrones fans have speculated that Maisie Williams' character Arya is queer-coded. Throughout the show, Arya appears to show no interest in men and struggles to fit in with societal norms. As such, many LGBTQ+ fans have seen themselves in Arya. However, in season 7, Arya has sex with Gendry and it's seemingly revealed that she is in fact straight.

Now, Maisie Williams has addressed Arya's sexuality and let slip that she actually played Arya thinking that she was queer.

Maisie Williams thought Arya was queer in Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams thought Arya was queer in Game of Thrones. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, HBO / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

In a new Teen Vogue interview, Maisie explained: "The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry. I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise."

She then continued: "At first, I thought it was a prank. I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh fuck!"

In other words, if you thought Arya might be gay, Maisie did too.

Maisie Williams was confused by Arya and Gendry's sex scene in Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams was confused by Arya and Gendry's sex scene in Game of Thrones. Picture: Helen Sloan-HBO / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Maisie also recently told British GQ that she struggled with playing Arya for a while. She stated: "I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming. And then I also resented my body, because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated."

However, it looks as though Maisie's relationship with Arya is much better now. When GQ asked if she would ever do an Arya spin-off, Maisie replied: "I’m not saying it would never happen, but I’m also not saying it in this interview so that everyone goes ‘The spinoff! It’s coming!’ Because it’s not."

What do you think? Did you interpret Arya as queer?

