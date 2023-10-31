Lena Headey wanted Games of Thrones to end with a Cersei and Arya face-off

By Sam Prance

Lena Heady also opened up about whether or not she's watched House of the Dragon.

Lena Headey has discussed how she really felt about Cersei's Game of Thrones ending and how she would have changed it.

You don't have to be a Game of Thrones stan to know that people were unhappy with how the show ended. Millions of fans tuned in to every episode only to be disappointed with what unfolded in season 8. Critics blasted the season finale and it regularly appears on "Worst Series Finales of All Time" lists. Even the cast made clear that they hated it at the time.

Now, Lena Headey (Cersei) has revealed that she and Maisie Williams (Arya) both wanted a completely different ending for their characters.

In a new interview, The Hollywood Reporter asked Lena if she had any different endings in mind for Cersei and the TV show at large. Lena then explained: "I’m think all of us did, to be honest, because you start trying to write the story yourself."

As for what she wanted to happen, Lena confirmed: "Maisie and I would fantasize about a Cersei and Arya showdown; that she would come back as Jaime. That was our dream. But they made different choices."

A Cersei and Arya showdown? Someone make Game of Thrones: The Lena and Maisie Cut now!

Lena added that she gets why the showrunners ended the show how they did. She said: "I think in hindsight, everybody understands that. You’re in it, and you’ve been so invested, there’s a moment of, 'Why?' But I absolutely get it."

She also explained that she doesn't miss the show. She said: "I miss the people — but I don’t miss it. We did it. We put everything into it. It changed everyone’s fucking world, and we’ll always have it."

Elsewhere, Lena revealed that she hasn't watched House of the Dragon yet because it would be "too weird."

What do you think? How should Game of Thrones have ended?