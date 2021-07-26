Gossip Girl's Evan Mock turns off Instagram comments after fans troll his acting skills

26 July 2021, 17:25

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Gossip Girl is Evan's first acting role.

Evan Mock has disabled his Instagram comment section after receiving troll comments over his acting in Gossip Girl.

Evan plays Aki Menzies in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, which debuted on July 8. Aki is the cool skater of the group who is currently caught between his girlfriend Aubrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and crush Max (Thomas Doherty).

Gossip Girl is actually Evan's first acting role ever. Before Gossip Girl, Evan was a skateboarder and model, but he landed the role because showrunner Josh Safran used a photo of Evan as visual inspiration while trying to flesh out the part of Aki. "I talked to Josh for the first time at the end of 2019," Evan told Rolling Stone. "He said, 'I’ve been staring at your face the last couple months. It would be awesome if you just tried out for this part.'"

Gossip Girl's Evan Mock turns off Instagram comments after fans troll his acting skills
Gossip Girl's Evan Mock turns off Instagram comments after fans troll his acting skills. Picture: Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Because Evan is new to acting people have been questioning his skills, especially in the first two episodes. "Evan mock acting the worst ive ever seen," one user wrote. Another added: "Evan Mock’s acting in episode 2. I started laughing at the way he said 'she got a divorce … a divorce!' with no emotion."

Sadly, Evan has now limited his Instagram comments, presumably because of the trolling he has been receiving. However, showrunner Josh Safran has defended Evan, saying he "did a fantastic job portraying exactly what I had in mind for the character". Evan's fans have also been defending him on social media.

This an Evan Mock stan account now.

