Gossip Girl's Savannah Smith confirms Monet de Haan is lesbian

By Katie Louise Smith

"So yea, she’s into girls ;)... And only girls."

Before HBO Max's Gossip Girl had even aired, show-runner Joshua Safran had already teased that the new iteration of Gossip Girl would be "very, very queer" – something that the original series was not.

Replying to a fan who asked what differences Safran was most proud of between the original and the new series, he replied "the majority of characters being diverse and/or queer."

So far, Gossip Girl has introduced viewers to Thomas Doherty's Max Wolfe, who is pansexual, Evan Mock's Aki Menzies, who is exploring his sexuality and is possibly bisexual, and Zión Moreno's Luna La, who is a trans woman.

And now, after weeks of speculation from fans, it's been confirmed that Savannah Smith's Monet de Haan is a lesbian character.

Savannah Smith confirms Gossip Girl's Monet is lesbian. Picture: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Savannah Smith, who plays Monet, took to Twitter ahead of the release of Gossip Girl episode 3, 'Lies Wide Shut', to confirm her character's sexuality.

Writing to her followers, Savannah said, "so yea, she’s into girls ;)" following up with, "And only girls," making it clear to fans that Monet is a lesbian.

so yea, she’s into girls ;) — Savannah Smith (@ssavannahsmith) July 21, 2021

And only girls. — Savannah Smith (@ssavannahsmith) July 21, 2021

While we're only 3 episodes into the series, it sounds like fans will come to learn more about Monet, who is Julien Calloway's best friend and public relations rep, as a character as the season progresses.

Speaking to Looper, Savannah teased that we can expect Monet "to get into familial relationships and romantic relationships," in season 1.

In episode 3, Monet is seen making out with a girl at the bar while Luna talks on the phone.

Last week, Gossip Girl show-runner Joshua Safran also confirmed that Zión Moreno's character Luna La is a trans woman.

In an interview with Variety, Safran was asked whether or not Zión was playing Luna as a cisgender character. He said: "No, Luna is trans. I say that, but I don’t know how oblique there is of a reference to it. But yeah, Luna is a trans woman in the show." Safran told the outlet. "We decided as writers that this isn’t a show that’s about how she became her authentic self. That’s just not our story. Luna is Luna to these people, and that’s that."

