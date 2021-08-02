Suki Waterhouse slams Gossip Girl reboot for sexist line about her relationship with Robert Pattinson

2 August 2021, 13:33

By Jazmin Duribe

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are thought to have started dating in July 2018.

Suki Waterhouse has slammed Gossip Girl for calling her a "nobody" while referencing her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

HBO Max's recent Gossip Girl reboot is in full swing and it's proving no less controversial than the original. So far, the series has had mixed reviews from fans and viewers have trolled Evan Mock over his acting skills, which sadly led to him having to deactivate his Instagram comments. And now, Suki has called out the HBO Max series for a line about her relationship.

In case you didn't know, Suki has been dating the Twilight actor since July 2018. Although she's a successful model and has plenty of acting credits under her belt, Suki was called a "nobody" on the show.

Suki Waterhouse slams Gossip Girl reboot for sexist line about her relationship with Robert Pattinson. Picture: Alamy, HBO

The line came from Gossip Girl's third episode in a scene between Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Luna (Zión Moreno). Luna, who is a stylist, tried to help Zoya improve her image after she started dating the uber-rich Obie (Eli Brown). "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody," Luna said. OUCH.

Suki caught wind of the line and called out the show on Twitter in a slew of now-deleted tweets. "Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," Suki tweeted, making sure to tag Gossip Girl writer Lila Feinberg.

She added: "Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody's nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense." This is probably referencing a moment from the same episode which saw Luna and Monet (Savannah Smith) call out the patriarchy for forcing their BFF and head of Constance Billard's social hierarchy, Julien (Jordan Alexander), to have a boyfriend for her image.

Fans reacted to the "shady" line on social media.

What do you think of the Gossip Girl reboot? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

