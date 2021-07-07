How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK online

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's where you can watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK and Australia.

Gossip Girl is almost here and we're ready to meet a fresh batch of Upper Eastsiders for some more cheating, backstabbing and love triangles.

Like the original, which aired for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, the series will follow a group of teens at a prestigious New York private school under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl. It's set in the same universe as the original but with brand new characters (There's also a possibility that we'll see some original characters return in Season 2.)

The reboot is coming to HBO Max in the US on July 8, but what about if you live in the UK? Well, here's how to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK.

Where to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK. Picture: Alamy, HBO

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK

Good news! UK viewers will be able to enjoy the latest Gossip Girl series on BBC One. But the bad news is the BBC hasn't revealed when the exact date will be, other than it's coming "later this year".

The BBC also announced that they'd picked up all 121 episodes of the original Gossip Girl series, which will land on BBC iPlayer later this year too.

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in Australia

Gossip Girl is coming to Australia – and even sooner than the UK. Viewers living Down Under can catch the series on Aussie streaming platform BINGE from July 8. Episodes will then be airing weekly on Thursdays.

BINGE are also offering new customers a 14-day free trial and after that it's $10 a month for a basic membership, $14 for standard and $18 for premium.