Gossip Girl soundtrack: All the songs played in the reboot

8 July 2021, 11:08

By Sam Prance

All the music from the Gossip Girl season 1 soundtrack that you need to add to your playlists.

Gossip Girl is back with even more drama, mystery and scandal but it wouldn't be Gossip Girl without an iconic soundtrack.

Today (Jul 8), the first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot aired on HBO Max. The series introduces us to a new generation of Manhattan's elite. Set in the same world as the original, the revival focuses on two long-lost sisters and the ways in which their lives change when their worlds collide and the one and only Gossip Girl makes a comeback with a new identity.

READ MORE: Gossip Girl plan to bring back characters from the original in season 2

Chances are you've already fallen in love with Julien (Jordan Alexander), Zoya (Whitney Peak) and the rest of cast but what about the music? Every single song in the soundtrack is excellent. With that in mind, we've collated an extensive list of all the songs played in Gossip Girl season 1. Come back every week to find out what's been featured on the show.

What songs were played in the Gossip Girl reboot?

Gossip Girl soundtrack: All the songs played in the reboot. Picture: HBO Max

Episode 1 - Just Another Girl on the MTA

Hope Tala - 'All My Girls Like to Fight'

Frank Ocean - 'Super Rich Kids'

Q - 'Take Me Where Your Heart Is'

Ariana Grande - 'Positions'

Cyn - 'Drinks'

Exmiranda - 'Steam'

REI AMI - 'Runaway'

Billie Eilish - 'Therefore I Am'

Tinashe - 'Rascal (Superstar)'

Kllo - 'Just Checking In'

Junglepussy - 'Spiders'

ROSALÍA - 'A Palé'

Vanessa Carlton - 'I Can't Stay the Same'

What do you think of the soundtrack?

