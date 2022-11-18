Here's how Meredith Grey leaves Grey's Anatomy in Ellen Pompeo's last episode

Ellen Pompeo is officially leaving Grey's Anatomy but what happens to Meredith Grey? How does she leave Seattle?

A few months after confirming that she will only be appearing in eight episodes of Grey's Anatomy's 19th season, Ellen Pompeo has now confirmed that she is officially leaving the long-running medical series.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Ellen wrote a heartfelt message to fans about her departure, adding that she will one day return "to visit".

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" she wrote. "I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit."

Grey's creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes also shared a goodbye message, and added: "This isn't a goodbye, it's a see ya later!"

So, Ellen is leaving the show after 17 years as the titular character – but how does thee Meredith Grey herself leave? Grey's mid-season finale has already revealed where Mer is going and why...

How does Meredith leave Grey's Anatomy?

If you tuned into Grey's season 18, you'll know that Meredith has low-key had one foot out of the door for a while. She's been working in Minnesota, toying with the idea of moving away from Seattle and starting fresh.

After Bailey quit, Meredith was appointed interim Chief of Surgery and helped restart the intern programme. However, in and amongst all of Meredith's personal feelings about moving on, she realises something about one of her kids.

Zola has been experiencing panic attacks and anxiety over school, and they soon realise that it's because she's an extremely gifted child. Like, a literal genius, apparently. Meredith then sets out to find an appropriate school for her.

In episode 5, Meredith and Zola head to Boston to look at a STEM school. Zola falls in love with it and Meredith agrees to move there so she can attend. On top of that, Jackson Avery (who now works in Boston) offers Meredith all kinds of resources so she can start researching a cure for Alzheimer's.

Meredith decides to leave Seattle so Zola can go to school in Boston
Meredith decides to leave Seattle so Zola can go to school in Boston. Picture: Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images

Another factor that ultimately issued into Meredith's decision to leave? She no longer has a house. In true Grey's Anatomy fashion, a natural disaster also strikes Mer and her house goes up in flames after being struck by lightning in a brutal storm.

No one dies (thankfully), but it seems like all her belongings have gone up in smoke. Except for her and Derek's Post-It vows that Maggie and Winston managed to save.

So there you have it: Meredith will be moving across the country to Boston, with Zola, Bailey and Ellis in tow. To attempt to cure Alzheimer's on the Catherine Fox Foundation's budget. And we'll see how all of that unfolds in her last (for now!) episode...

When is Ellen Pompeo's last episode of Grey's Anatomy?

It looks like Meredith's goodbye episode ('I'll Follow the Sun') will be airing on February 23rd, 2023. The trailer teases Meredith saying her goodbyes to her Seattle colleagues on her last day working at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Back in August, it was reported that Ellen Pompeo will appear in eight episodes of season 19. Mer's goodbye episode is the seventh of the season, which means fans could hope to see her again one more times before she dips.

Ellen will also reportedly continue to narrate the beginning and end of each episode as Meredith for the rest of season 19.

It's the end of a truly iconic era.

