Katherine Heigl slams Alex and Izzie’s Grey's Anatomy ending

By Sam Prance

Katherine Heigl joins all the Grey's Anatomy fans who were angry with the way Alex Karev was written out of the show.

Grey's Anatomy fans assemble. Katherine Heigl has revealed how she feels about how Alex (Justin Chambers) left the show.

Last year, Grey's Anatomy bid farewell to Dr. Alex Karev. After 15 years of episodes, Justin Chambers decided to leave the hit series. However, Alex's ending caused huge controversy online. Justin only appeared in the episode in flashbacks and Alex left Seattle, and his wife Jo, to reunite with Izzie (Katherine Heigl). If that weren't enough, Alex and Izzie have twins together.

Naturally, people weren't happy with the ending at all and Katherine has revealed that she's not a fan of the storyline either.

Katherine Heigl slams Grey's Anatomy's Alex and Izzie ending. Picture: Frank Ockenfels/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

During a new interview with ET's Katie Krause, Katie asked Katherine about the way that Alex left the show and whether she thought it was a good ending. In response, Katherine said: "I didn't see it." However, Katie then explained to Katherine what happened and it's safe to say that Katherine was not at all impressed with Karev running off to live a new life with Izzie.

Shocked, Katherine replied: "Wasn't he with someone?" in reference to Jo. Processing it, she then added: "Listen, isn't that an asshole move?" To add insult to injury, Karev didn't even say goodbye to Jo in person. He ran off to reconnect with Izzie, realised he couldn't live without her and then sent Jo a letter to break up with her. So, an "asshole" move indeed.

Katherine Heigl slams Grey's Anatomy's Alex and Izzie ending (2). Picture: Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Katherine famously left Grey's Anatomy herself in 2010 and hasn't returned to play Izzie since. As for if, she'd ever come back, Katherine said: "I would never say never but it's not likely." Katherine is currently promoting her new Netflix drama Firefly Lane out February 3.

What did you think of Alex and Izzie's ending?