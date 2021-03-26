Grey's Anatomy confirm Lexie Grey to return in next episode

By Katie Louise Smith

Grey's Anatomy is finally giving the fans what they've wanted all along: The return of Chyler Leigh's Lexie Grey.

Grey’s Anatomy fans, stop what you’re doing. Another dead character is about to pop up on Meredith Grey’s COVID Dream beach and it’s the one you’ve all been waiting for.

In a promo for the next episode of the show, which aired straight after this week’s episode (March 25), fans will finaaaally see Meredith reunite with her little sister Lexie.

Chyler Leigh, who starred on the show from the end of season 3 to the end of season 8, is officially returning as thee Lexie Grey. Alexandra Caroline Grey! Little Grey! Lexipedia! She's finally making her beach debut!

Leigh now joins Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight as past cast members who have returned as their dead characters on Meredith’s COVID Dream Beach.

Chyler Leigh set to return to Grey's Anatomy as Lexie Grey. Picture: Scott Garfield/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, ABC

In case you needed a devastating reminder, Lexie Grey died in the plane crash the season 8 finale. She got trapped under the plane and died at the scene just after Mark Sloan professed his love for her.

In a statement explaining her departure, Leigh told TVLine back in 2012 that it was her own decision to leave the show: “Earlier this year, I made the decision that season eight would be my last on Grey’s Anatomy. I met with [creator Shonda Rhimes] and we worked together to give Lexie’s story appropriate closure. I am very lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for five seasons. My experience on Grey’s Anatomy is something that I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

Chyler Leigh returns as Lexie Grey in Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 10. Picture: ABC

Ever since Derek’s shock appearance on the beach, fans have been desperate to see fan favourite Lexie make her return – and now it’s finally happening. Only a small snippet of Meredith and Lexie's conversation is shared in the trailer but it's bound to be another tear-jerker.

Lexie will appear on Meredith’s beach in next week’s episode (17x10), which is set to air on Thursday April 1st.

