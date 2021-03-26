Grey's Anatomy confirm Lexie Grey to return in next episode

26 March 2021, 10:30

By Katie Louise Smith

Grey's Anatomy is finally giving the fans what they've wanted all along: The return of Chyler Leigh's Lexie Grey.

Grey’s Anatomy fans, stop what you’re doing. Another dead character is about to pop up on Meredith Grey’s COVID Dream beach and it’s the one you’ve all been waiting for.

In a promo for the next episode of the show, which aired straight after this week’s episode (March 25), fans will finaaaally see Meredith reunite with her little sister Lexie.

Chyler Leigh, who starred on the show from the end of season 3 to the end of season 8, is officially returning as thee Lexie Grey. Alexandra Caroline Grey! Little Grey! Lexipedia! She's finally making her beach debut!

Leigh now joins Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight as past cast members who have returned as their dead characters on Meredith’s COVID Dream Beach.

Chyler Leigh set to return to Grey's Anatomy as Lexie Grey
Chyler Leigh set to return to Grey's Anatomy as Lexie Grey. Picture: Scott Garfield/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, ABC

In case you needed a devastating reminder, Lexie Grey died in the plane crash the season 8 finale. She got trapped under the plane and died at the scene just after Mark Sloan professed his love for her.

In a statement explaining her departure, Leigh told TVLine back in 2012 that it was her own decision to leave the show: “Earlier this year, I made the decision that season eight would be my last on Grey’s Anatomy. I met with [creator Shonda Rhimes] and we worked together to give Lexie’s story appropriate closure. I am very lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for five seasons. My experience on Grey’s Anatomy is something that I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

Chyler Leigh returns as Lexie Grey in Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 10
Chyler Leigh returns as Lexie Grey in Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 10. Picture: ABC

Ever since Derek’s shock appearance on the beach, fans have been desperate to see fan favourite Lexie make her return – and now it’s finally happening. Only a small snippet of Meredith and Lexie's conversation is shared in the trailer but it's bound to be another tear-jerker.

Lexie will appear on Meredith’s beach in next week’s episode (17x10), which is set to air on Thursday April 1st.

READ MORE: Every Grey's Anatomy actor who left the show and why

Latest Grey's Anatomy News

Grey's Anatomy: DeLuca's shock death blindsides fans

Grey's Anatomy kills off major character leaving fans devastated
Katherine Heigl slams Grey's Anatomy's Alex and Izzie ending

Katherine Heigl slams Alex and Izzie’s Grey's Anatomy ending

When does Grey's Anatomy come back? Fans will have to wait until March

When is Grey's Anatomy returning? Here's when it's back on TV
Grey's Anatomy: Another old character returns in Meredith's dream

Grey's Anatomy brings back another dead character 11 years after their death
Every actor who left Grey’s Anatomy and why they left

Every Grey's Anatomy actor who left the show and why

Grey's Anatomy season 17: Which other characters are returning?

Grey's Anatomy confirms more surprise returns in season 17

Trending on PopBuzz

Will there be an Irregulars season 2?

The Irregulars season 2: Everything we know so far

News

Shane Dawson teases YouTube return after taking time out for his "mental health".

Shane Dawson teases YouTube return after taking time out for his "mental health"

YouTubers

YouTube drop James Charles as host Instant Influencer season 2

James Charles will no longer host Instant Influencer season 2

YouTubers

Lil Nas X Montero Call Me By Your Name lyrics: The meaning explained

Lil Nas X fans are living for his Montero lyrics and the memes are hilarious

Lil Nas X

Who is Elvira Anderfjärd? Meet the producer remixing Taylor Swift's songs

Who is Elvira Anderfjärd? Meet the producer remixing Taylor Swift's songs

News

Niall Horan admits feeling like a "prisoner" in One Direction

Niall Horan admits feeling like a "prisoner" in One Direction

Niall Horan