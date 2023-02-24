Grey's Anatomy fans slam Ellen Pompeo's goodbye episode as "worst episode ever"

By Katie Louise Smith

"Meredith Grey did not survive a bomb, drowning, a gunman, a plane crash, a burned down house, a dead husband, a dead sister, two dead parents, a bunch of dead friends, for it to end like THAT."

And just like that, Dr. Meredith Grey and Ellen Pompeo have officially left Grey's Anatomy.

Back in August 2022, it was confirmed that Ellen Pompeo would be stepping down as a series regular and only appearing in eight episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 19. Then, at the end of 2022, the actress confirmed her departure on Instagram with a heartfelt message to fans, adding that she will one day return "to visit".

While it's been made clear that Ellen is not leaving and never coming back, last night's episode (Feb 23) was billed as Mer's big goodbye episode. A pretty monumental moment for the show considering she is literally Meredith Grey.

However, viewers who have been watching the show since the very beginning, since way back in 2005 when we were first introduced to Meredith, have now called her farewell episode "underwhelming", "boring" and "horrible".

Meredith Grey's goodbye episode has been blasted by fans. Picture: Richard Cartwright via Getty Images, ABC via YouTube

Throughout season 18 and the first few episodes of season 19, it becomes clear that Meredith needs to leave Seattle – not only for her, but also for the sake of her kids. (And also because her house literally burned down, but that's another story...)

Zola begins to experience anxiety and panic attacks at school, because she's a gifted child and is struggling without the proper support. After a trip to Boston, Zola falls in love with a specialist school there, and Jackson Avery offers Meredith a job working with the Catherine Fox Foundation to cure Alzheimer's. It's then decided that they're moving to Boston for good.

In Meredith's farewell episode, Meredith arrives for one last day at work with her kids in tow and performs one last surgery where her patient sadly dies on the table. Bailey and Richard throw her a low-budget farewell party and make speeches in her honour.

Meredith briefly stops by her leaving party before getting on a plane to Boston. Picture: ABC via YouTube

The subject of Meredith and Nick also played a big part in Meredith's farewell, as the two argued about their relationship and what Meredith moving meant for them. This storyline actually gave us one of the best scenes of the entire show, when Meredith referenced the "Pick me, choose me, love me" moment with Derek from season 2.

Instead of pining over a man, Meredith decided to choose herself. As Nick struggled with Meredith's decision, Meredith said: "I want you in my life if you want to be in my life. But if I have to choose, I'm going to pick me, I pick my kids, and I pick what's best for us, and I'm not going to beg you to love me."

(Ellen Pompeo previously revealed that she was "horrified" over that iconic moment from 2006.)

A journey that has come full circle. 😌 Stream #GreysAnatomy on Hulu now. pic.twitter.com/4sJXJqdq7A — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 24, 2023

The episode ends with Meredith and her kids on the plane, as Meredith reads them a book that basically acts as a farewell monologue. "The end of my story is not any kind of ever-after, because I'm still alive, I'm still here, and the sun still rises on my life," Meredith says, a clear nod to Cristina's immortal "He's not the sun. You are." line from her final episode.

But in between all of that, the episode also focused heavily on storylines involving the interns, Maggie and Winston, Teddy pitching herself as the new Chief and an emotional storyline featuring Amelia and the parents of a sick baby.

Now, fans are sharing how disappointed they are with Meredith's goodbye. The episode apparently did not sit well with fans who were expecting more from the show, considering they were saying goodbye to the titular character who's been on the show for 18 years.

What did Ellen Pompeo do to deserve this horrible send off OMG!?!?!?!?! This is worse than when Alex left at least they gave it some razzle dazzle and trauma?!?$ wtf!!!! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/A7B0EQAuRv — Camm ☁️ (@cammiemark) February 24, 2023

Last tweet of the night but all I’m saying is, Meredith Grey did not survive a bomb, drowning, a gunman, a plane crash, a burned down house, a dead husband, a dead sister, two dead parents, a bunch of dead friends, for it to end like THAT #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/lszjGY2wQS — Justin (@JustinGunderman) February 24, 2023

that was one of the most terrible and boring episodes i have ever watched . goodbye forever greys anatomy i wont miss you pic.twitter.com/0JvvLqU1cO — Film Updates (@kissyloml) February 24, 2023

#GreysAnatomy



we could’ve gotten a montage like this for Meredith Grey’s goodbye and y’all gave us that garbage like be so fr rn pic.twitter.com/slHUtZyyy8 — nicky 🫧OBX3 SPOILERS (@xFictionNerd) February 24, 2023

I think I’ll just pretend this was her goodbye 🥲💔 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/xRyyoU3qKM — emma (@emmaaaaj_) February 24, 2023

Whoever wrote this farewell Ep for Meredith GREY…. I hope your pillow is hot on both sides. This was UNDERWHELMING. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/UdCDFJDVR8 — Shanice💙😘 (@shabarnes35) February 24, 2023

Where the fuck is the closure? After 19 seasons of ugly crying on Thursday nights? This? Is? What? We? Got???? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/TwlHI32D3l — allie (@plssnoperceive) February 24, 2023

"What did Ellen Pompeo do to deserve this horrible send off OMG!?!?!?!?! This is worse than when Alex left at least they gave it some razzle dazzle and trauma?!?$ wtf!!!!" one user wrote.

Another added: "Meredith Grey did not survive a bomb, drowning, a gunman, a plane crash, a burned down house, a dead husband, a dead sister, two dead parents, a bunch of dead friends, for it to end like THAT."

Others were also comparing her final episode to both Cristina Yang's (which showed Cristina thriving in her new role in Switzerland) and Jackson Avery's (which included a stunning montage of his story throughout the seasons).

So, why wasn't Meredith given a big unforgettable send-off? Maybe it's because Ellen Pompeo will be returning in the near future anyway, maybe it's because they'd already done an emotional Meredith montage in the 400th episode with 'Chasing Cars' in the background... Who knows!?

But it's not the last we've seen of Ellen Pompeo and Meredith Grey. And when the show eventually ends, there'll no doubt be a bigger send off for the Grey of Grey's Anatomy.

