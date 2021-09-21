Ellen Pompeo hints that Grey's Anatomy may be ending for good soon

By Sam Prance

Is Grey's Anatomy season 18 the last season? Here's what Ellen Pompeo has said.

Ellen Pompeo has responded to fan theories that Grey's Anatomy will end in the near future and her answer may shock you.

Grey's Anatomy is officially the longest-running American primetime medical drama show of all time. Over the past 16 years, the hit series has consistently entertained fans with its loveable characters and shocking storylines. We've also seen many stars leave the show. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are the only original cast members left.

Now, Ellen Pompeo has weighed in on the rumours that Grey's Antaomy season 18 will be one of the show's final seasons.

When will Grey's Anatomy end?

Is Grey's Anatomy season 18 the last season? Ellen Pompeo hints it may end for good soon. Picture: ABC, Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to ET about the theories that Grey's Anatomy is ending soon, Ellen let slip: "They're not far off. I mean, I've been trying to get away for years. I have been trying. It's not because I haven't been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay."

When pushed further and asked specifically when Grey's Anatomy will end, Ellen added: "I'm not really supposed to say anything about it. I don't want to be disrespectful to people I've promised things to." In other words, while there are no official dates just yet, it looks like our favourite medical drama's days are numbered.

Thankfully, there are many exciting things ahead for Grey's Anatomy season 18 at least. Kate Walsh is returning as Addison Montgomery, and the cast have teased more surprises in store, so we can't wait to find out what happens next.

What do you think? Are you ready for Grey's Anatomy to end?