Haunting of Bly Manor creator says there are "no plans" to make a season 3

29 December 2020, 11:34

By Sam Prance

Fans hoping for The Haunting season 3 will have to make do with The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Haunting of Bly Manor fans, we have some sad news. It looks like there will not be a third season of the anthology series.

Ever since The Haunting of Bly Manor came out in November, fans of The Haunting have been desperate for Netflix to renew the hit franchise for another season. The first season tells the mystery of Hill House, whilst the second season tells the story of Bly Manor, and people had already started making elaborate theories as to which fictional house might be used in season 3.

It's time to put those theories on hold though. The creator has just revealed that there are no plans for The Haunting season 3, so don't expect Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Koli and the rest of the cast to reunite on screen anytime soon, let alone a The Haunting season 3 release date and trailer.

The Haunting season 3: Will there be a Bly Manor season 2?
The Haunting season 3: Will there be a Bly Manor season 2? Picture: Netflix

Last week (Dec 23), a fan tweeted The Haunting creator, Mike Flanagan, asking about the possibility of more seasons. They wrote: "Hi Mike, any chance of another chapter of Haunting in the future?" and Mike actually responded to them. However, his answer is not what fans had been hoping for. Mike tweeted: “At the moment there are no plans for more chapters."

Don't lose all hope just yet though. Mike then explained: "Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other [Intrepid Pictures] projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!" In other words, there is no season 3 in the works but it could still happen in the future if enough people are interested.

Pretending that our dreams of The Haunting creators adapting Stephen King's The Shining in season 3 are still possible.

What do you think? Would you like a third season?

