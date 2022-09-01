High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans praise Ashlyn's coming out scene

By Sam Prance

Ashlyn has a queer storyline in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3.

Ashlyn has just realised that she likes girls in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and fans are praising her storyline.

Ever since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted on Disney+ in 2019, viewers have lauded the TV show for its LGBTQ+ representation.

In the first season, we learn that main character Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) is gay and he later begins dating Seb (Joe Serafini). Not only that but HSMTMTS season 2 features Disney's first ever queer love song.

Season 3 introduces more queer characters to the beloved show and, in this week's episode, fan fave Ashlyn (Julia Lester) begins to terms with her identity.

Is Ashlyn gay in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Picture: Disney+

Is Ashlyn a lesbian in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

In the first two seasons of HSMTMTS, Ashlyn has a relationship with Big Red (Larry Saperstein). However, season 3 sees the couple spend the summer apart. Ashlyn goes to Camp Shallow and, while Big Red sends her letters and the couple keep in touch, the show begins to drop hints that Ashlyn might be attracted to girls.

In episode 6, Ashlyn begins clashing with the camp choreographer Val (Meg Donnelly). Despite Val being nice to her, Ashlyn is on edge around Val and often snaps at her. Ashlyn apologises to Val for her behaviour and says she's unsure why she's been acting this way.

However, Val then hugs Ashlyn and fireworks literally go off in the background. Processing that she has feelings for Val in that moment, Ashlyn then comes out to the viewer and says: "Oh, that's why."

Julia, who is pansexual in real life, took to her Instagram yesterday (Aug 30) to share BTS photos with the caption: "for anyone out there still figuring out their “why”, this episode is for you".

Naturally, fans are living for the touching and beautiful way that Julia's sexuality is addressed on the show.

Reacting to the scene, one fan tweeted: "also can i just say the fireworks going off while ashlyn realizes she likes girls was sooo :,) that meant sm like that’s exactly how it felt when i realized i liked girls".

Another person added: "okay but this scene had me screaming and crying, the foreshadowing in this show is unreal, can’t wait to see ashlyn go on the rest of her journey to self-discovery."

also can i just say the fireworks going off while ashlyn realizes she likes girls was sooo :,) that meant sm like that’s exactly how it felt when i realized i liked girls — JANAIRY SWEET 16 (@iheartromcoms) August 31, 2022

okay but this scene had me screaming and crying, the foreshadowing in this show is unreal, can’t wait to see ashlyn go on the rest of her journey to self-discovery #HSMTMTS pic.twitter.com/XoW6hx45aj — jessi (@cinevibrant) August 31, 2022

THE SYMBOLISM‼️‼️‼️wow timothy THIS was genius!!!! the fireworks not going off for portwell bc their spark is dead and the honeymoon phase is over but the fireworks going off for ashlyn as she comes to the epiphany of her self discovery journey???? genius. BRILLIANT! #hsmtmts pic.twitter.com/pAVkdcvHea — ricky bowen apologist💛💛 (@maddoxrising) August 31, 2022

ashlyn realizing she’s finally feeling what she thought she was supposed to feel for boys… CINEMA #HSMTMTS pic.twitter.com/Er6W53Anjt — k✌🏽 (@kandorcity) August 31, 2022

ASHLYN CASWELL SAPPHIC CANON IM GOING INSANE #HSMTMTS pic.twitter.com/IpBmCrFXab — elain 💌 rina won (@marleneadoras) August 31, 2022

As it stands, Ashlyn is yet to label her sexuality in the show and it's unclear if she's still interested in Big Red romantically or not. It seems likely that the show will explore her sexuality further as the show progresses. We can't wait to see the rest of her journey unfold.

