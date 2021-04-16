High School Musical fans think Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini are dating IRL

By Sam Prance

Carlos and Seb from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series have lowkey confirmed that they are real-life boyfriends.

Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini play an adorable couple on screen and it looks like the stars are a couple off-screen too.

The High School Musical franchise is famous for having romance on set. Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens became a couple after starring in the films together in the 00s and, more recently, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actors Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, allegedly dated before splitting up and writing multiple hit songs about their relationship.

Olivia and Joshua aren't the only HSMTMTS couple who appear to have fallen in love after playing on-screen love interests though. People think that Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, who play Carlos and Seb in the series, are an item IRL and it looks like they've confirmed it.

High School Musical: Are Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini dating? Picture: @frankiearodriguez via Instagram, @joe_serafini_ via Instagram

High School Musical fans will already know that Carlos and Seb are the franchise's first-ever gay couple. The two characters fall in love in HSMTMTS season 1 after they get to know each other while working on East High's production of High School Musical. Carlos is the choreographer and Seb plays Sharpay. They soon start dating and attend homecoming together.

Since the show first aired, Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini have regularly appeared on each other's social media pages. Not only that but they also spent quarantine together and often shared photos on Instagram, which look like iconic couple photos, alongside heartfelt comments and messages about how much they both mean to each other.

On Joe's birthday this year, Frankie shared an array of selfies of them together with the caption: "Happy birthday, Mr. Serafini! You make everyday a real life musical. Complete with fully choreographed dance numbers, flashy costume changes, and bringing a smile to everyone you encounter. Chic c'est la vie, sa bonne sa bonne!!"

Likewise, on Frankie's birthday, Joe shared a selfie of them together with the caption: "happy birthday to the fabulous Frankie Rodriguez! thank you for being you and for bringing so much joy into my life!"

Elsewhere, Frankie also posted a photo of the two of them on Valentine's Day this year with the caption: "Hey boo", and Joe shared a snap of the two of them on Christmas Eve with the caption: "merry christmas!! love, frankie & joe".

In other words, while neither Joe nor Frankie have used the words boyfriend online, they appear to be smitten with each other.

A fave on-screen couple becoming a fave couple IRL? We have no choice but to stan.