High School Musical: The Musical: The Series makes history with Disney's first LGBTQ+ love song

By Sam Prance

Carlos serenaded his boyfriend Seb with 'In a Heartbeat' in the latest episode of HSMTMTS.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is making TV history and it's all thanks to one of the show's most iconic ships.

Fans of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will already know that the popular series stars one of Disney's first gay couples. Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) and Seb (Joe Serafini) fall in love in the first season of the show and HSMTMTS season 2 explores their relationship further. Not only that but Frankie and Joe, who play them, are actually dating each other IRL.

Now, HSMTMTS has broken new territory. The latest episode in season 2 features Disney's first-ever LGBTQ+ love song.

What are Frankie Rodriguez's 'In a Heartbeat' lyrics?

High School Musical: The Series makes history with Disney's first LGBTQ+ love song. Picture: Disney+

Just like their classmates, Ricky and Nini, Carlos and Seb go through multiple highs and lows in their relationship and, in the most recent HSMTMTS episode, 'The Transformation', Carlos and Seb are apart. Carlos is in Mexico on Spring Break and Seb tells his friends he's worried Carlos is just settling for him because he's the only other out queer guy at East High.

When Carlos finds out about Seb's insecurities, he enlists Ricky to help him write a love song for Seb explaining that he has nothing to worry about. Together, they write 'In a Heartbeat', and Carlos serenades Seb while they dance together. In the lyrics, he sings: "You make me feel like myself / Why would I go anywhere else?" and "I'd choose you in a heartbeat".

Speaking about the historic song with Teen Vogue, Frankie said: "It’s so exciting, and hopefully it leaves a blueprint for more opportunities to come for other queer actors out there. We're not trying to achieve something crazy. We just want love and romance just like everybody else. The song is about acceptance between the two."

Read the full 'In a Heartbeat' lyrics below.

Discussing it further, Joe also said: "It’s super meaningful. They are just another relationship on the show. Their main arcs aren’t about oppression or being that different. They have a relationship, like Ricky and Nini do, and I think that’s what’s really awesome about it."

Frankie Rodriguez - 'In a Heartbeat' lyrics

INTRO:

Mmm-mmm, mmm-mmm-mmm

(Ooh-ooh)

VERSE 1:

I scream at the top of my lungs, you keep it all bottled up

We're different that way (Different that way)

But please don't ever change (Don't ever change)

It might feel like it's only us

Lookin' for our kinda love, and maybe that's true

But I'm so glad that it's you

PRE-CHORUS:

I wish you knew that you're fantastic

I'll be right here, whatever happens

CHORUS:

When all is said and done

You'll always be the one that I keep coming back to

In a heartbeat, I'd choose you

Hope you know you'll never dance alone

So, don't you worry, don't need to

In a heartbeat, I'd choose you

VERSE 2:

You make me feel like myself

Why would I go anywhere else?

How crazy I am

Somehow, you understand, yeah

You're the sweetest guy I've ever met

I'm as lucky as lucky can get, too good to be true

Knowin' somebody like you

PRE-CHORUS:

I wish you knew that you're fantastic

But, I don't have to tell you this is magic

CHORUS:

When all is said and done

You'll always be the one that I keep coming back to

In a heartbeat, I'd choose you

Hope you know you'll never dance alone

So, don't you worry, don't need to

In a heartbeat, I'd choose you

BRIDGE:

(Oh-oh-oh-oh) In a heartbeat, in a heartbeat, I'd choose you

(Oh-oh-oh-oh) Don't you worry, you can trust me, I won't lose you

The future , we can't control

But all I know everything that I need

I have with the boy who chose me (When)

CHORUS:

When all is said and done

You'll always be the one that I keep coming back to

In a heartbeat, I'd choose you

Hope you know you'll never dance alone

So, don't you worry, don't need to

In a heartbeat, I'd choose you

OUTRO:

You (In a heartbeat), you (In a heartbeat)

I'd choose you (In a heartbeat)

In a heartbeat

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (In a heartbeat, in a heartbeat)

I'd choose you (In a heartbeat) heartbeat)

In a heartbeat

