High School Musical actor Larry Saperstein comes out as bisexual

3 June 2021, 11:08 | Updated: 3 June 2021, 12:31

By Sam Prance

Larry Saperstein plays Big Red in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Larry Saperstein has come out as bisexual in a brand new TikTok video.

Fans of the High School Musical franchise will already know that Larry Saperstein is the actor behind Big Red in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Big Red is Ricky's (Joshua Bassett) best friend and he ends up doing tech for East High's production of High School Musical in season 1 after Ricky auditions for the show. He also dates Ashlyn (Julia Lester).

In honour of Pride month, Larry has taken to his TikTok page to publicly come out as bisexual to his fans and followers

High School Musical star Larry Saperstein comes out as bisexual in TikTok video
High School Musical star Larry Saperstein comes out as bisexual in TikTok video. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @larysaperstein via TikTok

Yesterday (Jun 2), Larry posted a TikTok video of him listening to the popular TikTok sound: 'International Super Spy' by the Backyardigans as the lyrics "there's one thing you can expect from me and that's the unexpected" played. Larry also put a caption that read "plays a character with a girlfriend on TV" in the video. He then officially came out by adding "is bi irl".

Alongside the video, Larry wrote: "is it really that unexpected tho #pride". The video quickly racked up over a million likes with friends and fans congratulating Larry in the comments.

Larry also celebrated Pride month the day before by tweeting: "I have T minus 30 days to figure out how to do drag so I can turn out a look before the end of the month (#HappyPrideMonth I love you ALL SO MUCH)".

Larry is one of many out queer cast members in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Julia Lester is openly pansexual. Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini are currently dating and Joshua Bassett recently came out too.

Congratulations Larry!

