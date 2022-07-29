Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Here’s what she’s said

By Sam Prance

Here's everything we know so far about Olivia Rodigo's future in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo appears to have let slip that she will be leaving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series after season 3.

Ever since Olivia Rodrigo released her Number 1 album Sour last year, fans have wondered if she will continue to act in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series or leave the show. Olivia has specified in multiple interviews that while she enjoys playing Nini, music is her priority now and, in the latest season, she has stepped down from being a main cast member.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reunite on the HSMTMTS red carpet and fans are in shambles

Now, Olivia has written an emotional social media post seemingly bidding goodbye to the series and her HSMTMTS family.

Will Nini be in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4?

Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Series after season 3? Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage, Disney+

After the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere this week (Jul 27), Olivia took to Instagram to share photos with her castmates and the caption: "love all these people so so so much. knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life. episode 1 of season 3 of hsmtmts is streaming now! wildcats forever." Anyone else crying?

Fans of the show will have already noticed that Olivia's character Nini takes on a smaller role in season 3. Not only that but, instead of attending the summer camp with the rest of the characters, her scenes take place separately. In other words, it appears that the show is gearing up to officially send off both Nini and Olivia.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Nini's future, showrunner Tim Federle said: "I think she's ready to explore the world outside the halls of East High. And Olivia herself was having such a monumental explosion in the music industry that it felt like the right thing to, frankly, work with Olivia to say, 'How do we get you out there into the world with us taking a little bit more of a backseat?' Which we were all proud to do to support her."

He continued: "And so this season it's about trying to give her character a proper sendoff while also leaving room for other characters to really step into the fray and step into the spotlight. And personally, it's a joy to see Olivia's music explode in such a big way. It was so fun to have her back and reminisce on the beginning."

High School Musical: The Series season 3 release time: Here's what time episode 1 comes out in your country. Picture: Disney+

However, he's since backtracked a little and told Entertainment Weekly that Olivia could still return to the show. He said: "I would never say never to Olivia, and I would never use the word 'last,' because I hope the show goes on and on and on."

He added: "I think it's probably a fairly safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members who we love and who we're serving, that I think there's no immediate plans for Nini to be a huge part of the show going forward."

In other words, it appears that Olivia will be leaving but there's still some hope that she could return in some form one day.