Do Ricky and Nini break up? Here’s what happens in High School Musical: The Series season 2

2 July 2021, 12:34

By Sam Prance

Are Ricky and Nini endgame or is it Ricky and Gina and how does E.J. fit into everything?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 puts Nini and Ricky's relationship to the test in a pretty major way.

In May, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returned to Disney+ with weekly episodes. The new season sees the students of East High rehearse to put on a production of Beauty and the Beast. Meanwhile, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) face romantic struggles after Nini leaves Utah to study at the Youth Actors Conservatory in Colorado.

READ MORE: High School Musical: The Series season 3: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

What happens to Ricky and Nini though? Do they work through their issues or do they break up in HSMTMTS season 2?

Do Ricky and Nini break up?

Do Ricky and Nini break up in High School Musical: The Series season 2?
Do Ricky and Nini break up in High School Musical: The Series season 2? Picture: Disney+

In short, yes. Rini are officially no more. As soon as season 2 begins, there is trouble in Ricky and Nini's relationship because Nini doesn't tell Ricky that she's transferring schools right until the last minute. The duo then struggle to make long-distance work and Ricky asks Nini to leave YAC and come back to East High, even if it means risking her performing dreams.

Nini does decide to quit YAC and return to East High. However, unbeknownst to Ricky, it's not for him. It's because YAC is stifling her creativity and she doesn't feel like it's the right fit for her. Ricky then goes behind Nini's back to get her cast in Beauty and the Beast even though the parts have already been given out and Nini asked him not to interfere.

After Miss Jenn, casts Nini as The Rose in Beauty and the Beast, she writes an original song for the musical about being suffocated in a relationship and losing her identity. The lyrics apply to Nini and Ricky's own relationship and, noticing it, Ricky confronts Nini about it in episode 8. The couple have a dramatic argument in the pizzeria.

Ricky and Nini then meet up in Nini's treehouse and Nini explains that she liked being her own person outside of their relationship at YAC. Ricky then reveals that he deleted a comment from a talent scout on one of Nini's singing videos because he was scared of losing her again. Nini suggests that they then need space.

The couple then decide to break up with each other while crying and hugging.

Do Ricky and Gina get together?

While Rini's relationship has been crumbling, Ricky has also been getting closer to Gina. However, even though Gina openly fancies Ricky, she has been distancing herself from him because of his relationship with Nini. At the same time, E.J. has begun developing feelings for Gina and it looks like they could become a couple.

In other words, it's not looking good for Rina fans right now.

