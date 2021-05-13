What time does High School Musical: The Series season 2 episode 1 come out?

By Sam Prance

Here's when you can watch each episode of HSMTMTS season 2 on Disney+ in your country.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is finally back with season 2 and new episodes are airing weekly on Disney+.

As soon as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted on Disney+ in 2019, it became an immediate hit with fans of the original High School Musical films and a whole new audience. People couldn't get enough of the hilarious script, the loveable characters and the amazing cast who've become stars in their own right (Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Basset etc.)

Now, HSMTMTS is back with a new season and weekly episodes. Each episode will come out simultaneously at midnight (PT), so the time will vary from country to country. With that in mind, we've put together a time list to help you out. Scroll down to find out the exact time each episode of HSMTMTS season 2 comes out on Disney+ in your country.

When does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 1 come out?

Here's the list of HSMTMTS season 2, episode 1 release times:

HSMTMTS season 2, episode 1 will be released on May 14th with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the Disney+ 12AM (PT) release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

When does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 2 come out?

HSMTMTS season 2, episode 2 will be released on May 21st exactly one week after episode 2. It drops at midnight PDT so the release time will be the same as your release time for episode 1, just a week later.

The same goes for episode 3 (May 28th), episode 4 (Jun 4), episode 5 (Jun 11), episode 6 (Jun 18), episode 7 (Jun 25), episode 8 (Jul 2), episode 9 (Jul 9) and episode 10 (Jul 16).

There will be 10 episodes in season 2, just like season 1.

Where can I watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 online?

Just like season 1, HSMTMTS season 2 is a Dinsey+ series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Disney+. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.