What will the High School Musical: The Series season 3 musical be?

By Sam Prance

Here's everything we know so far about the HSMTMTS season 3 musical.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 was all about Beauty and the Beast but what will season 3 focus on?

The final episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 has just aired on Disney+. This season saw our favourite East High students put on a production of Beauty and the Beast to compete against North High in the prestigious Alan Menken Awards for high school musical theatre and it included multiple stunning renditions of the musical's songs.

Disney+ are yet to officially announce if there will be a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 but the cast and creator have both hinted that there are already plans for it. In other words, it looks like we'll be seeing the students of East High will put on another musical soon. With that in mind, here's what we know about the season 3 musical so far.

What is the HSMTMTS season 3 musical? Here's what the creator has said.

High School Musical: The Series season 3: What will the musical be? Picture: Disney+

The first season of HSMTMTS was all about the students of the actual school where High School Musical was filmed putting on a production of High School Musical. This led fans and the actual characters to believe that the season 2 musical would be High School Musical 2 but Miss Jenn decided to do a more classic musical to compete in the Alan Menken Awards.

Just a few months after the first season of HSMTMTS came out, Disney+ revealed that the season 2 musical would be the legendary Beauty & the Beast. Season 2 features many stunning renditions of Beauty and the Beast classics, alongside covers of High School Musical 2 songs and multiple original HSMTMTS soundtrack songs. What's next though?

Speaking to Hollywood Life about what the next musical could be, HSMTMTS creator Tim Federle teased: "Choosing the musical for the show is hard because there are so many possibilities. You can go way, way off, you can go High School Musical 3, you can create a new musical."

He continued: "I think at the end of the day, the music is a really cool storytelling component of the show, but I really think it’s about the character dynamics. It’s like Gina and Ricky, Nini and Ricky, and it’s Big Red and Ashlyn that I think the audience really tunes in for. That’s a big decision we weigh in heavily when choosing the next show."

As it stands, the cast and crew of HSMTMTS are yet to reveal what the HSMTMTS season 3 musical will be. However, fans of the show noticed in season 1 that Nini actually mentioned that Beauty and the Beast was the first East High production she ever starred in. In other words, it's possible that there are clues to what the next musical is in season 2.

Our initial guess would be The Little Mermaid given that it's the musical that North High were originally supposed to put on and it's still in the Disney catalogue. Season 3 could feature a more recent musical though like Camp Rock or even High School Musical 2/3.

However, now that Tim has hinted that they could "create a new musical", something tells us that the new season might have an original musical with music written by Nini, Ashlyn and the rest of the East High students.

Whatever the musical is though, expect to hear some more covers from the original High School Musical franchise and many more original songs. We shall update you as soon as the musical is confirmed.

What do you think the season 3 musical will be?