High School Musical: The Series season 3: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

By Sam Prance

Will there be a High School Musical: The Series season 3? Here's everything you need to know about HSMTMTS season 3.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 is finally here and there is already demand for HSMTMTS season 3.

HSMTMTS season 2 picks up right where season 1 left off. Following East High's hit production of High School Musical: The Musical in season 1, we find out if Nini accepts her offer to study at the Youth Actors Conservatory and how that affects her relationship with Ricky. Not to mention, the season focuses on Miss Jenn's spring production of Beauty and the Beast.

Will there be a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 though? Here's everything that we know so far about HSMTMTS season 3 including the release date, cast, trailer, soundtrack, musical, news, spoilers and a lot more.

When does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 come out?

Will there be a HSMTMTS season 3?

As it stands, Disney+ are yet to announce if they have officially renewed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a third season. However, it looks like there are already plans for a HSMTMTS season 3 to take place. Olivia Rodrigo recently told The Guardian that she is "committed to HSM for two more years".

In other words, it sounds like HSMTMTS will run until at least 2023 unless viewership rapidly drops. This means that a third and possibly fourth season are already in the works behind the scenes.

When does HSMTMTS season 3 come out?

Again, there's no official High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 release date just yet. HSMTMTS season 2 was originally supposed to debut in November 2020. However, production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and it didn't debut until mid-May 2021.

Given that COVID-19 restrictions have now eased up, we imagine that it will only be a year until HSMTMTS season 3 will come out. With that in mind, expect to see more HSMTMTS as soon as May 2022. Episodes will probably air weekly on Disney+ like the first two seasons.

Who will be in the HSMTMTS season 3 cast?

As it stands, it looks like all our faves from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 will return in season 3. So you can expect to see icons Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Matt Cornett (E.J.), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Larry Sapperstein (Big Red), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Dara Renée (Kourtney), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos) and Joe Seradini (Seb) all rerturn.

Olivia Rodrigo fans who are concerned that her new career as a popstar may stop Nini from appearing in season 3 need not worry. As we've mentioned, Olivia told The Guardian in May 2021 that she is "committed to HSM for two more years". In other words, she will definitely be in season 3 and possibly season 4 as well.

Mark St Cyr. (Mr. Benjamin Mazzara) and Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), who play East High's favourite teachers will also likely be back for more HSMTMTS fun. We imagine that new characters will be introduced too.

What will the musical in HSMTMTS season 3 be?

There is no official word yet on what the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 musical will be. After High School Musical: The Musical in season 1 and Beauty and the Beast in season 2, anything is possible.

Listen out for easter eggs though. Nini mentioned Beauty and the Beast early in season 1, so a character could let slip the season 3 musical at some point during season 2.

What will happen in HSMTMS season 3?

This all depends on how season 2 ends. Our guess is that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 will focus on the school's next winter musical as the students start a brand new year of school. We'll have to keep watching season 2 to know which characters are still dating each other and how the plot ties up in season 2.

What songs will be in the HSMTMTS season 3 soundtrack?

Again, we won't know this until the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 musical is announced. However, expect there to be a mix of original songs alongside songs from the season 3 musical just like the first two seasons.

It also seems likely that some songs from High School Musical 3 could feature seeing as High School Musical 2 songs were included in season 2.

Is there a HSMTMTS season 3 trailer yet?

No but we'll update you as soon as Disney+ release a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 trailer.