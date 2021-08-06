The Hunger Games prequel movie will begin filming in 2022

6 August 2021, 11:21

By Sam Prance

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen's tale begins.

Lionsgate have officially confirmed that they will begin filming the upcoming Hunger Games prequel at the start of next year.

Fans of The Hunger Games will likely already know that the author behind the books, Suzanne Collins, released a prequel to the beloved trilogy last year. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes tells the story of "an 18-year-old Snow as he prepares for his one shot at glory as a mentor in the 10th Hunger Games." It reveals how Snow became the villain we know him as.

READ MORE: Read the first chapter of Hunger Games prequel Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes now

When the book was announced, Lionsgate also revealed that they would be adapting it into a movie and now it's coming.

When does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie come out?

The Hunger Games prequel movie will begin filming in 2022
The Hunger Games prequel movie will begin filming in 2022. Picture: Lionsgate Films

Yesterday (Aug 5), Deadline reported that Lionsgate are "aiming to start production [on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes] in the first half of 2022" and that they want to release the highly-anticipated movie in late 2023 or early 2024. Deadline also revealed that Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said that the film is “moving along really, really well” in pre-production.

As it stands, Lionsgate are yet to reveal who will star in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast. However, given that it will take place 64 years before the original movie, it seems highly unlikely that any cast members from the original films will return. The main characters are 18-year-old Snow and Lucy, the female tribute he mentors from District 12.

When does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie come out? Who is in the cast?
When does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie come out? Who is in the cast? Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

If you want to find out exactly what happens in the prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes novel is currently available to purchase from all retailers.

What do you think? Are you excited for the prequel?

