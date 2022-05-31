Rachel Zegler has reportedly been cast in The Hunger Games prequel

By Jazmin Duribe

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in November 2023.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rachel Zegler has been cast as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, according to reports.

The Hunger Games fans probably already know that the author behind the books, Suzanne Collins, released a prequel to the beloved trilogy in 2020. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes tells the story of "an 18-year-old Snow as he prepares for his one shot at glory as a mentor in the 10th Hunger Games". It reveals how Snow went from mentor to villain.

When the book was announced, Lionsgate also confirmed that they would be adapting it into a movie and filming was due to start in 2022. It's scheduled for release on 17 November 2023. Now it appears that we know exactly who'll play Lucy.

READ MORE: Rachel Zegler responds to racist backlash she received after being cast as Snow White

Rachel Zegler has reportedly been cast in The Hunger Games prequel. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Alamy

On Monday (May 30), Rachel Zegler shared a suspicious tweet, which read: "listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?" Clever fans quickly worked out that the first letter of every word of the tweet spells out "Lucy Gray Baird" the female tribute from District 12 in the 10th Hunger Games and Snow's mentee.

Although Rachel didn't confirm or deny anything, fans went wild over the news.

Rachel Zegler cryptically confirms our information. The first letters of each word here spelling LUCY GRAY BAIRD, the character’s full name. https://t.co/hIsWOx7RoJ — Jennifer Lawrence Updates (@JenniferUpdates) May 30, 2022

it spells lucy gray baird 😭 💀 so she can’t tell us anything official but it’s true https://t.co/pbnDxNPLS1 — h a n n a h is a grad girl (@zeglorde) May 30, 2022

Who has been cast in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Everyone is dying to know who will star in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but as of May 2022 there's only been one official casting confirmation.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Tom Blyth will play a young President Snow in the upcoming prequel. "Coriolanus Snow is many things – a survivor, a loyal friend, a cutthroat, a kid quick to fall in love, and a young man ambitious to his core," Francis Lawrence, who directed the last three films in the series (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Parts 1 and 2 of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) and will direct The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, told the publication.

"Tom's take on the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he transforms into the tyrant he would become."

Producer Nina Jacobson added: "Tom's performance will both fulfill and disrupt everything you think you know about Coriolanus Snow. He's a tremendous talent who will show why Snow always lands on top."

While Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate, told PEOPLE: "Tom Blyth is an explosive rising talent whose mesmerizing and charismatic presence makes him an exciting actor and perfect for this leading role."

Stay tuned for more casting news!