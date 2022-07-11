How old is Adam Collard from Love Island? His age leaves viewers shocked

By Sam Prance

Adam Collard is back on Love Island but how old is he and what's he been up to since he first appeared on the show.

For the first time in Love Island history, the TV show is bringing back a contestant. Adam Collard has returned as an Islander.

Fans of Love Island will already be well aware of Adam Collard and his controversial antics. Back in 2018, Adam appeared in Love Island season 4 as a bombshell. Over the course of the show, Adam broke multiple hearts and coupled up with Rosie Williams, Zara McDermott and Darylle Sargeant, before being dumped from the island following Casa Amor on Day 33.

READ MORE: Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Tonight (Jun 11), Adam is joining Love Island 2022 as a new bombshell but how old is he, and what's he done since 2018?

How old is Adam Collard?

How old is Adam Collard from Love Island? His real age may surprise you. Picture: ITV

Adam Collard is 26 years old and his birthday is 26th October 1995. Despite his mature look, the Geordie Islander was actually only 22 years old when he originally competed on the show in 2018. At the time, fans couldn't believe he was so young and viewers are still shocked to learn that he's actually younger than current contestants Andrew, Davide, Jay and Ekin-Su.

As for what Adam's been up to in the years since he took part in the show, he still works as a personal trainer. However, he's also launched his own Newcastle based-gym, Sculpt Fitness, started a fitness podcast, the 'Lift Laugh Life' podcast, and he's landed brand deals with companies including Nocco UK, boohooMAN Active and Muscle Food.

If you head to Adam's Instagram page, you can find multiple workout tips, shirtless selfies and sponsored content. Adam currently has over 922,000 followers on the platform and that will likely increase during his second stint on the show.

As for who Adam's got his eye on in the new Love Island series, he's kept his lips sealed for now. However, unless he's a changed man, we imagine that it won't be long before he causes chaos once again in the Love Island villa.

What do you think? Are you happy Adam's back?

