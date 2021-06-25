Love Island's Hugo Hammond abandoned his PE teacher job according to his ex-students in viral TikTok

25 June 2021, 13:24 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 14:59

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Hugo was a PE teacher at Blundell's School in Devon.

A number of viral TikToks have alleged that Love Island 2021 contestant Hugo Hammond abandoned his PE teacher job to appear on the show.

Hugo, 24, is one of 12 contestants entering the Love Island villa on Monday night (June 28). Hugo hails from Hampshire, UK, and he's the first contestant with a disability to be featured on the series.

Hugo was born with a club foot, which occurs when the Achilles tendon is too short. According to the NHS, the condition affects one in every 1,000 babies born in the UK, and it's more common in boys. Hugo had multiple surgeries to correct his club foot during his youth and it is now only noticeable when he's barefoot. He also walks slightly on his tiptoes.

Love Island's Hugo Hammond abandoned his PE teacher job according to his ex-students in viral TikTok.
Love Island's Hugo Hammond abandoned his PE teacher job according to his ex-students in viral TikTok. Picture: ITV, @minnieconibear via TikTok

It certainly hasn't stopped Hugo's sporting career as the keen cricketer has represented England in numerous sporting competitions. Hugo was also a PE teacher at Blundell's School in Devon, gaining his Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at Clyst Vale Community College.

"I teach secondary school PE. Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them," he said of teaching. Well, it seems he doesn't actually love teaching that much…

On Thursday (June 24), a TikTok user accused Hugo of saying he was going to London, instead of on Love Island, to get out of his teaching duties before the end of term. She shared a video dancing to Destiny's Child's 'Bills Bills Bills' alongside the caption: "When your A-level PE teacher lied about going to London but is now on Love Island." In the background of the video is an image of Hugo teaching taken from his Instagram.

Now multiple people have come forward on TikTok claiming to be Hugo's former students.

This wouldn't be the first time a Love Island contestant has packed in their day job for a chance on the show, though. In 2019, Michael Griffiths reportedly took time off from his job as a firefighter to take part in the show without their knowledge. As a result, Michael was summoned back to work following the Love Island final.

