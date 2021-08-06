Love Island's Lucinda Strafford reveals Noah Schnapp sent her a DM

By Katie Louise Smith

Noah Schnapp Love Island fan confirmed!

From Margot Robbie to Millie Bobby Brown, Love Island has several high profile celebrity fans who love and watch the show religiously. And apparently, Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp is also one of them.

This year's Love Island has been packed with big personalities, fan favourite couples and hilarious moments. One of the standout constants from the 2021 series has been 21-year-old Lucinda Strafford, who was sadly sent packing after being dumped alongside Aaron Francis.

Now she's out of the villa, Lucinda has been sharing all sorts of behind-the-scenes bits and pieces, and she's also revealed that Noah Schnapp has been sending her messages on Instagram.

Love Island's Lucinda says Noah Schnapp sent her a message on Instagram. Picture: ITV2, Manny Carabel/Getty Images

When asked in an interview with On Demand Entertainment if anyone famous had slid into her DMs, Lucinda revealed that the 16-year-old Stranger Things actor had sent her a friendly message after the show.

"Yeah, a guy from Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp. He messaged me being like, 'Oh my god, I love you so much, you killed it', and I was like 'Thank you', and he goes, 'I love you!'".

It's not the first time Noah has expressed his support for Love Island contestants on social media. Back in 2018, the actor commented on Ellie Brown's Instagram, revealing that he had been watching the show with his Stranger Things co-star.

Underneath two photos of her on her Instagram grid, Noah wrote: "Hi," and "I watch u with Millie".

Noah isn't the only one who has been DMing Love Island contestants either. Both Dani Dyer (who won in 2018) and Amber Gill (who won in 2019) have both spoken about their friendly DMs from Millie Bobby Brown too.

Honestly, someone get Millie and Noah on Love Island Aftersun! We need to hear their thoughts!

