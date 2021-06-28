What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

All the music and songs from the Love Island season 7 soundtrack to add to your playlists.

Love Island is back and that means that there's a whole new soundtrack of Love Island songs to get into for the rest of 2021.

After over a year off the air, Love Island season 7 is finally here to give us our daily dose of romance, scandal and hilarity. As always, the new season stars an array of sexy singletons looking for love and the chance of winning £50,000. Following a Winter season in Cape Town, the series is back in Mallorca and Laura Whitmore returns to host the reality TV show.

It wouldn't be Love Island without an iconic soundtrack though. With that in mind, we've put together an extensive list of all the songs featured in every episode of Love Island season 7. Simply bookmark this page and we'll be updating it daily to inform you what bops and bangers were played on the show so you can add them to your playlists this summer.

You can also follow the official Love Island playlist HERE for a condensed list of the most popular songs this season.

What songs were played on Love Island 2021?

Love Island season 7 begins with 11 new islanders battling it out in the name of love. Aaron Francis, Brad McClelland, Chloe Burrows, Faye Winter, Hugo Hammond, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole, Shannon Singh, Sharon Gaffka and Toby Aromolaran are our new cast to start off with. However, Love Island 2021 also introduces us to multiple epic songs.

So, without further ado, here are all the songs played on Love Island this year.

28/06/21 - Episode 1

PEAKS! - 'Blackout'

Cardi B - 'Up'

Little Mix - 'Sweet Melody'

Justin Timberlake - 'Filthy'

HRVY & Matoma - 'Good Vibes'

Jonasu - 'Black Magic'

Alok & Daniel Blume - 'Rapture'

Calvin Harris - 'By Your Side (feat. Tom Grennan)'

Ella Henderson - 'Take Care of You (Acoustic)'

John Gibbons & Franklin - 'Let Me Love You'

Vice - 'Obsession (25/7) (feat. KYLE & Jon Bellion)'

Joel Corry & MNEK - 'Head & Heart'

Wyles & Architechs - 'Body Groove (feat. Crystxl King)'

Lucas & Steve - 'I Want It All'

Pascal Letoubin - 'Feelings Undercover'

The Magician & Wuh Oh - 'LIFE'

NERVO & Carla Monroe - 'Gotta Be You'

Mabel - 'Let Them Know'

Navos - 'Believe Me'

Becky Hill - 'Last Time'

Shane Codd - 'Get Out of My Head'

Nathan Dawe x Little Mix - 'No Time for Tears'

Tobtok, Milwin & Alfie Cridland - 'New Levels (feat. Mila Falls)'

Paul Woolford & Amber Mark - 'HEAT'

Jonas Blue & LÉON - 'Hear Me Say'

Cedric Gervais x Franklin - 'Everybody Dance (feat. Nile Rodgers)'

Switch Disco - 'Everything'

