What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

By Sam Prance

All the music and songs from the Love Island season 7 soundtrack to add to your playlists.

Love Island is back and that means that there's a whole new soundtrack of Love Island songs to get into for the rest of 2021.

After over a year off the air, Love Island season 7 is finally here to give us our daily dose of romance, scandal and hilarity. As always, the new season stars an array of sexy singletons looking for love and the chance of winning £50,000. Following a Winter season in Cape Town, the series is back in Mallorca and Laura Whitmore returns to host the reality TV show.

It wouldn't be Love Island without an iconic soundtrack though. With that in mind, we've put together an extensive list of all the songs featured in every episode of Love Island season 7. Simply bookmark this page and we'll be updating it daily to inform you what bops and bangers were played on the show so you can add them to your playlists this summer.

You can also follow the official Love Island playlist HERE for a condensed list of the most popular songs this season.

What songs were played on Love Island 2021?

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack. Picture: ITV2

Here are all the songs played on Love Island this year.

11/08/21 - Episode 39

Billy Lockett - 'Hard Act to Follow'

Fleurie - 'Love and War'

Wrabel - 'nothing but the love'

Post Tense - 'To Be with You'

Galantis & Hook N Sling - 'Never Felt a Love Like This (feat. Dotan)'

Dermot Kennedy - 'Dancing Under Red Skies'

Mali-Koa - 'Hunger'

Hidden Citizens - 'Nowhere to Run (Epic Trailer Version) (feat. Keeley Bumford)'

Icona Pop - 'Next Mistake (Joel Corry Extended Mix)'

Vantage - 'Think I'm In Love (feat. Todd Edwards)'

Sia - '1+1'

Halsey - 'Finally // beautiful stranger'

Blame Jones - 'Promises (Acoustic)'

Karen Harding, Future Kings & L'Tric - 'Rely'

Clean Bandit & Topic - 'Drive (feat. Wes Nelson)'

The White Stripes - 'Seven Nation Army'

10/08/21 - Episode 38

Sunset Strippers - 'Falling Stars'

LMFAO - 'Sexy and I Know It'

Tom Jones & Mouse T. - 'Sex Bomb'

Punctual - 'Imagine'

Galantis - 'Holy Water'

Clean Bandit & Mabel - 'Tick Tock (feat. 24kGoldn)'

Donna Summer - 'Hot Stuff'

Dillon Francis & Shift K3Y - 'Love Me Better (feat. Marc E. Bassy)'

Zara James - 'In the Air Tonight'

Aquilo - 'Silhouette'

Sody - 'Nothing Ever Changes'

Nathan C & Yola Recoba - 'Only Me'

Syn Cole - 'Crawl (feat. Sarah Close)'

Underworld - 'Born Slippy (Nuxx)'

09/08/21 - Episode 37

Billy Locket & Violet Skies - 'Talk (Acoustic)'

Eylie - 'Singing Without You'

Dotan - 'Numb'

Santino Le Saint - 'Sleepless Nights'

Power-Haus, Christian Rendi & Lloren - 'The Storm'

Timmy Trumpet & The Golden Army - 'Mufasa (Extended Remix)'

08/08/21 - Episode 36

Summer Kennedy - 'Bad Things'

Tommee Profitt - 'Undone (feat. Fleurie)'

2WEI - 'Pushin On (feat. Marvin Brooks)'

Kat Meoz - 'Trouble'

Tobtok, AKA George, Oliver Nelson - 'Something 'Bout The Music'

Sonny Fodera & Ella Eyre - 'Wired'

James Smith - 'My Oh My'

Duncan Laurance - 'Arcade (feat. FLETCHER)'

Billie Eilish - 'Ocean Eyes'

Carmody - 'Paradise'

Blame Jones - 'Love At First Sight (Acoustic)'

Captain Cuts & Zookëper - 'Do You Think About Me (feat. Georgia Ku)'

Ryan Shepherd - 'Hello Sunday (feat. Caitlyn Scarlett)'

Alok & THRDLIFE - 'Hear Me Tonight'

06/08/21 - Episode 35

LÉON - 'Falling Apart'

Dotan - 'There Will Be a Way'

EVER - 'Indigo Sky'

You Me At Six - 'Spell It Out'

Hana Lili - 'Stay'

49th & Main - 'Catching Eyes (Tom Ferry Remix)'

Georgia Twinn - 'Raccoons'

Charlie Puth - 'We Don't Talk Anymore (feat. Selena Gomez)'

Billie Eilish - 'NDA'

Miley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter'

Jetta - 'I'd Love to Change the World (Matstubs Remix)'

05/08/21 - Episode 34

Benny Benassi - 'Cinema (feat. Gary Go)'

UNOMAS & Daramola - 'Blessed'

Nick Wilson - 'Lead Me to the Water'

Dua Lipa - 'No Goodbyes'

Joy Oladokun - 'breathe again'

Lloren - 'The Start (Stripped)'

Saint Raymond - 'Nightcrawling'

Gabrielle Aplin - 'Run For Cover'

Soulja Boy Tell'em - 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)'

04/08/21 - Episode 33

Frank Sinatra - 'You Make Me Feel So Young'

Bshp - 'Passionfruit'

Michael Baker - 'Got to Be Real'

Sarah Close - 'Forgive or Forget'

Disciples - 'I Got You'

Greta Isaac - 'Like Me'

Avril Lavigne - 'Alone'

Sam and the Womp - 'Bom Bom'

Robin Schulz & Wes - 'Alane'

Dua Lipa - 'Love Again'

Ben Pearce (feat. Moss Kena) - 'Snakes & Ladders'

Issey Cross - 'Hot N' Cold'

Dotan - 'Letting Go'

Sleeping Wolf - 'Greyscale'

Sody - 'Love's a Waste'

Clara Mae - 'Drunk On Emotions (Stripped)'

03/08/21 - Episode 32

Fleurie - 'Breathe'

Claudia Valentina - 'Seven'

Ruelle - 'Where We Come Alive'

Sarah Close - 'Only You'

Shaefri - 'Say You'll Be There'

MAX & Ali Gatie - 'Butterflies'

Royal Blood - 'All We Have Is Now'

Emily Burns - 'Latch'

Mabel - 'Let Them Know'

Mabel - 'Mad Love'

Mabel - 'Don't Call Me Up'

Voost - 'Taste of Your Love (feat. KOOLKID)'

Kygo & Sasha Alex Sloan - 'I'll Wait'

Jolen - 'Waste My Time'

02/08/21 - Episode 31

Fleurie - 'Hurts Like Hell'

Robinson - 'Watching You'

Tom Speight - 'Feel the Night'

Alicia Keys - 'Love Looks Better'

mxmtoon - 'Fever Dream'

Gabrielle Aplin & Nick Wilson - 'Love Can Be So Lonely, Sometimes'

Au/Ra - 'Screw Feelings'

Brick - 'Dazz (Dazz Disco Mix)'

01/08/21 - Episode 30

Matthew V - 'Always Be My Baby'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'traitor'

Zac Pajak - 'Silver Lining'

Laura Greaves & Lhotse - 'Promises'

Lea-D - 'Landscape'

Josh Daniel - 'What Is Love'

Stevie Appleton - 'Paradise (with Sam Feldt)'

Sody - 'Old Flame'

Camila Cabello - 'I Have Questions'

Harrison Storm - 'Falling Down'

The Prodigy - 'Invaders Must Die'

30/07/21 - Episode 29

Jet - 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl (Alternate Version)'

Griff - 'Love Is a Compass'

Sigrid - 'Dynamite (Acoustic)'

Hidden Citizens - 'Nothing Is As It Seems (feat. Ruelle)'

Mimi Webb - 'I'll Break My Heart Again'

Rag'n'Bone & P!nk - 'Anywhere Away from Here'

Matt Johnson & Blame Jones - 'For You (Acoustic Piano)'

Hidden Citizens - 'Don't Speak (Epic Trailer Version) (feat. Tim Halperin)'

Tim Halperin - 'Love On Top'

The Band CAMINO & Chelsea Cutler - 'Crying Over You'

James TW - 'Hopeless Romantics'

Emilia Tarrant - 'Here You Are, Again'

29/07/21 - Episode 28

Kodaline - 'Say Something'

Marilyn Manson - 'Tainted Love'

Aaron Smith - 'In My Way'

Blame Jones - 'Young Hearts Run Free (Acoustic)'

Freya Ridings - 'Maps'

Sody - 'What We Had'

Marshmello x Jonas Brothers - 'Leave Before You Love Me'

LÉON - 'Chasing a Feeling'

Tom Speight - 'Soak Up'

28/07/21 - Episode 27

Krimsonn - 'I Won't Lie'

Jubel - 'Dancing in the Moonlight (feat. NEIMY)'

Birdy - 'Loneliness'

Kygo & Zac Brown - 'Someday'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'brutal'

Bow Anderson - 'Hate That I Fell In Love With You'

Summer Kennedy - 'Now's The Time'

KSI ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals - 'Really Love'

J2 - 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'

27/07/21 - Episode 26

Timmy Trumpet & Savage - 'Freaks'

MIYA MIYA - 'Want You'

MOTi - 'In My Head (On My Mind)'

Nathan Evans - 'Wellerman (Sea Shanty)'

Sam Feldt & Sigma Feat. Gia Koka - '2 Hearts'

Blinkie - 'Little Love (feat. Grace Tither)'

26/07/21 - Episode 25

James Hype - 'Good Luck (feat. Pia Mia)'

Becky Hill & Sigala - 'Heaven On My Mind'

Zara Larsson - 'Poster Girl'

VINAE & Le Pedre - 'I Was Made (Extended Mix)'

Tony Perry - 'Free for Sweet Harmony (DanceLab Mix)'

HUX - 'Lemonade'

25/07/21 - Episode 24

Anna of the North - 'Believe'

Zayde Wølf - 'Still Fighting for It'

Avi Kaplan - 'Change on the Rise'

Charlotte Campbell - 'Blur'

Nathan Dawe x Anne-Marie x MoStack - 'Way Too Long'

DMNDS, Strange Fruits Music & Fallen Roses - 'Calabria (feat. Lujavo & Nito-Onna)'

Lady Bri - 'So Good'

Digital Farm Animals - 'Last Night (feat. HARLEE)'

Luz - 'the author'

Sigala & James Arthur - 'Lasting Lover'

Wretch 32 - 'Traktor (feat. L)'

23/07/21 - Episode 23

Since September - 'Let You Go'

Tiësto & Sevenn - 'Boom'

Active Child - 'All Eyes on You'

Leanna Firestone - 'Grow As We Go'

Shadowlark - 'Come Around Here'

Zara Larsson - 'Look What You've Done'

Sam Ryder - 'Whirlwind'

Galantis, Pink Sweat$ & Ship Wrek - 'Only a Fool'

Micky - 'True Colours'

22/07/21 - Episode 22

The Hives - 'Tick Tick Boom'

Lucy May Walker - ‘Without Him’

2WEI ft. Jon & Bri Bryant - ‘Hit The Road Jack’

Maisie Peters - ‘Daydreams’

Emilia Tarrant - ‘Honeymoon Phase’

Daya - ‘The Difference’

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’

Papa Zeus - ‘Can’t Stop (Oh No)’

Zayde Wølf - ‘Madness’

Shaefri - ‘Home’

Birdy - ‘Surrender’

The Paper Kites ft. Lucy Rose - ‘For All You Give’

Delilah Montagu - ‘Lost Keys’

Royal Deluxe - ‘Fighter’

21/07/21 - Episode 21

Sonny Fodera & KOLIDESCOPES - 'Nah (feat. Sinead Harnett)'

London Grammar - 'Lose Your Head'

Michael Baker - 'Ferris Wheel'

Maisie Peters - 'Favourite Ex'

Kat Leon - 'Survive'

Ruelle - 'The Other Side'

Hidden Citizens - 'It's a Sin (Epic Trailer Version)'

20/07/21 - Episode 20

London Grammar - 'Call Your Friends'

Zayde Wølf & Fjøra - 'Hurricane'

Majestic x Boney M. - 'Rasputin'

Tom Grennan - 'Little Bit of Love'

Jerry Williams - 'Babe'

Harddope & Callum Beattie - 'Lost Souls'

The Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears'

GRACEY - 'Somebody That I Used to Know'

Billie Eilish - 'Lost Cause'

Missy Elliott - 'We Run This'

19/07/21 - Episode 19

Julia Michaels - 'Little Did I Know'

The Pussycat Dolls - 'React'

DNCE - 'Kissing Strangers (feat. Nicki Minaj)'

Kygo & Tina Turner - 'What's Love Got to Do with It'

Ava Max - 'Kings & Queens'

Carly Rae Jepsen - 'This Kiss'

Tungevaag - 'Young Summer (Extended Mix)'

A7S - 'Nirvana'

Michael Calfan - 'Imagining (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)'

Jay Pryor - 'By Now'

Oasis - 'Fuckin' in the Bushes'

18/07/21 - Episode 18

UNSECRET - 'No Good (feat. Ruelle)'

Oliver Heldens & Party Pupils - 'Set Me Free (feat. MAX)'

Lady Bri - 'It's Like Whoa!'

Le Pedre - 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)'

Cats the Musical - 'Memory'

Tinie Tempah - 'Whoppa (feat. Sofia Reyes & Farina)'

Robin Schulz - 'In Your Eyes (feat. Alida)'

Joji - 'Run'

Billie Eilish - 'when the party's over'

Sigala & Becky Hill - 'Wish You Well (Acoustic)'

JC Stewart - 'Loud'

Zella Day - 'East of Eden'

Tom Speight - 'Medicine'

Mimi Webb - 'Dumb Love'

Hidden Citizens - 'Here We Stand (feat. Svrcina)'

JAY-Z & Kanye West - 'N****s in Paris'

16/07/21 - Episode 17

Royal Deluxe - 'Revolution'

The Phantoms - 'Stronger (feat. Black Violin)'

Secondcity & Paul Woolford - 'All I Want (feat. Andrea Martin)'

Tones And I - 'Cloudy Day'

Emma McGrath - 'Fall with You'

Sigala & Shaun Frank & Flo Rida - 'You Don't Know Me (feat. Delaney Jane)'

Tom Speight - 'Save Tonight (feat. Lydia Clowes)'

beaux - 'I Don't Want to Make It Alone, I Want to Make It with You'

Noizu - 'Summer 91 (Looking Back)'

Layla - 'Oh My Love'

Justin Bieber - 'Holy (feat. Chance the Rapper)'

Good Charlotte - 'Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous'

15/07/21 - Episode 16

Zayde Wølf - 'Brand New Thing'

Syn Cole - 'Feels Like Love (feat. MIYA MIYA)'

MK - '2AM (feat. Carla Monroe)'

KOLIDESCOPES & Gavin James - 'All for You'

Holly Humberstone - 'The Walls Are Way Too Thin'

Anne-Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals - 'Don't Play'

Zayde Wølf - 'Cold-Blooded'

Chase & Status - 'Let You Go (feat. Mali)'

14/07/21 - Episode 15

Miley Cyrus - 'Gimme What I Want'

Majestic - 'Me & U (feat. Kelsey)'

Chumbawumba - 'Tubthumping'

Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'

S Club 7 - 'Reach'

Drenchill - 'Freed From Desire (feat. Indiiana)'

Jet - 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl?'

DJ Ötzi - 'Hey Baby'

Sigala & Rita Ora - 'You for Me'

Gabrielle Aplin & JP Cooper - 'Losing Me'

Naomi Kimpenu - 'Only'

Matthew Nolan - 'Don't Cry Over Me'

Rhys Lewis - 'The Sun Will Rise'

Tim Halperin - 'The Reason'

Nirvana - 'Heart-Shaped Box'

13/07/21 - Episode 14

Barns Courtney - 'Champion'

Mountains vs. Machines - 'The Time Is Now'

Zayde Wølf - 'Breathing Oxygen'

Blithe - 'Say Your Prayers'

Phobia - 'Nothing But Thieves'

Mr. Belt & Wezol & Jack Wins - 'One Thing (Extended Mix)'

NEEDTOBREATHE - 'Seasons'

Parx - 'Finally'

Tones & I - 'Fly Away'

Voost - 'Taste of Your Love (feat. KOOLKID)'

David Guetta & Sia - 'Let's Love'

Chalotte Campbell - 'Mr. Brightside'

Clément Leroux - 'U Got My Heart [Extended Mix] (feat. Emma Hoet)'

Frances - 'Grow'

Kygo & OneRepublic - 'Lose Somebody'

Traffic - 'Dear Mr. Fantasy'

12/07/21 - Episode 13

Tom Walker - 'Better Half of Me'

Young Bombs - 'Better Day (feat. Aloe Blacc)'

Galantis & Hook N Sling - 'Love On Me'

Bakermat - 'Baby'

DNCE - 'Cake By the Ocean'

Oliver! The Musical - 'Food Glorious Food'

Sam Feldt - 'Home Sweet Home (feat. ALMA & Digital Farm Animals)'

Kygo - 'Happy Now (feat. Sandro Cavazza)'

Hannah Grace & Sonny - 'What's Up?'

Astrid S - 'Favorite Part of Me'

Sam Tinnesz - 'Play with Fire (feat. Yacht Money)'

Hidden Citizens - 'Take Over (feat. Ruelle)'

Dylan Fraser - 'The Storm'

Calvin Harris - 'Summer'

Declan J Donovan - 'Anymore'

AURORA - 'Dance on the Moon'

Ruelle - 'I Get to Love You'

7kingZ - 'Survival (Hunt You Down)'

Mimi Webb - 'Reasons'

Star.One - 'Won't Hold Back'

Britney Spears - 'Work Bitch'

11/07/21 - Episode 12

Everyone You Know & Joy Anonymous - 'Just for the Times'

Kaylar - 'Only You Could Do (feat. Nala)'

Declan J Donovan - 'Fallen So Young'

Rae Morris - 'Someone Out There'

thisisNAMASTE - 'I Like Your Face'

Snøw, Rxseboy & Jack Cullen - 'Spilled My Coffee'

Zella Day - 'Hypnotic'

Gang Starr - 'Work'

02/07/21 - Episode 5

BANKS – 'The Devil'

Laura Greaves (feat. Khwezi & Lhotse) – 'Psychopath'

Ruelle – 'Bad Dream'

Tiësto - 'The Business'

Riton x Nightcrawlers - 'Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) [Dopamine Re-edit]'

Joel Corey, RAYE & David Guetta - 'BED'

Anne-Marie & Niall Horan - 'Our Song'

Basic Tape - 'Not Afraid'

Pa Salieu (feat. slowthai) - 'Glidin'

01/07/21 - Episode 4

Zayde Wolfe - 'Rumble'

P!nk - 'All I Know So Far'

Priya Ragu - 'Good Love 2.0'

Freedo & DJ Katch - 'So Sick'

Red Moon - 'Dreamer'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'enough for you'

Cat Marina - 'Girlfriend'

Winona Oak - 'Winter Rain'

CLiQ - 'Wavey (VIP Mix) (feat. Wiley, Alika & Double S)'

30/06/21 - Episode 3

Jodie Harsh - 'My House'

Zayde Wølf - 'Let's Go'

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'

Dua Lipa - 'Levitating'

Rina Sawayama - 'Lucid'

Hamzaa - 'Sunday Morning'

Georgia & David Jackson - 'Get Me Higher'

One Bit - 'Luv U So'

Glass Animals - 'Heat Waves'

Mimi Webb - 'Good Without'

John Legend - 'Conversations In The Dark'

Zayde Wølf - 'El Capitan'

Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo - 'Bailar'

29/06/21 - Episode 2

Dermot Kennedy - 'Heartless (Recorded At Rak Studios)'

PS1 - 'Life Goes On (feat. Alex Hosking)'

Dua Lipa - 'Hotter Than Hell'

James Newman - 'Embers'

Years & Years - 'Starstruck'

Ava Max - 'My Head & My Heart'

Demi Lovato - 'Cool for the Summer'

Lizzo - 'Good As Hell'

Riton & Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 'Come with Me'

ALMA - 'Good Vibes (feat. Tove Styrke)'

Zara Larsson - 'WOW'

KALEO - 'Break My Baby'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Jealousy, Jealousy'

Mandeville - 'Do It Again'

28/06/21 - Episode 1

PEAKS! - 'Blackout'

Cardi B - 'Up'

Little Mix - 'Sweet Melody'

Justin Timberlake - 'Filthy'

HRVY & Matoma - 'Good Vibes'

Jonasu - 'Black Magic'

Alok & Daniel Blume - 'Rapture'

Calvin Harris - 'By Your Side (feat. Tom Grennan)'

Ella Henderson - 'Take Care of You (Acoustic)'

John Gibbons & Franklin - 'Let Me Love You'

Vice - 'Obsession (25/7) (feat. KYLE & Jon Bellion)'

Joel Corry & MNEK - 'Head & Heart'

Wyles & Architechs - 'Body Groove (feat. Crystxl King)'

Lucas & Steve - 'I Want It All'

Pascal Letoubin - 'Feelings Undercover'

The Magician & Wuh Oh - 'LIFE'

NERVO & Carla Monroe - 'Gotta Be You'

Mabel - 'Let Them Know'

Navos - 'Believe Me'

Becky Hill - 'Last Time'

Shane Codd - 'Get Out of My Head'

Nathan Dawe x Little Mix - 'No Time for Tears'

Tobtok, Milwin & Alfie Cridland - 'New Levels (feat. Mila Falls)'

Paul Woolford & Amber Mark - 'HEAT'

Jonas Blue & LÉON - 'Hear Me Say'

Cedric Gervais x Franklin - 'Everybody Dance (feat. Nile Rodgers)'

Switch Disco - 'Everything'