What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from Love Island 2022's soundtrack

7 June 2022, 22:01

By Katie Louise Smith

All the music and songs from the Love Island series 8 soundtrack to add to your playlists.

It's back, baby. The summer of love has returned – Love Island 2022 is officially upon us, with all new couples, all new romance, all new drama and all new bangers and bops just waiting to be added to your holiday playlists.

You know the drill by now... Every year, Love Island provides the perfect soundtrack to all of our summer shenanigans. Whether you're flying off to somewhere hot, or spending the weekend with mates in the park, the dating reality series always comes through with the tunes.

Hear a song you love in the episode? Bookmark this page and come back to it each night after the episode to find out which tracks were played in the show. From Jax Jones ft. MNEK, to Lizzo, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Charli XCX and more... find all the tracks here.

What songs were played on Love Island tonight?

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode
Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode. Picture: ITV2

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 7th June

  • Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - 'Can't Hold Us'
  • Clean Bandit & Topic ft. Wes Nelson - 'Drive'
  • Holly Humberstone - 'Sleep Tight'
  • benny blanco & Calvin Harris - 'I Found You'
  • Craig David ft. Duvall - 'My Heart's Been Waiting For You'
  • Jack Wins - 'Big Love'
  • DNCE ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Kissing Strangers'
  • Lady Bri - 'Just Watch Me Now'
  • Ava Max - 'Tattoo'
  • Jax Jones, Martin Solveig & GRACEY - 'Lonely Heart (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa)'
  • Mimi Webb - 'Reasons'
  • Ophelia X - 'Truth Gon Find You'
  • Astyria - 'The Games We Play'
  • Kat Leon & Jo Blankenburg - 'All the Dark Places'
  • Nick Easy & Solarman - 'Question My Love'

Episode 1 - Monday, 6th June

  • The Vega Brothers - ‘There It Is (Whoomp)’
  • Blink - ‘Don’t Give Up (On Love)’
  • Becky Hill & Galantis - ‘Run’
  • Nathan Dawe ft. Ella Henderson - ’21 Reasons’
  • Sammy Porter & Karen Harding - ‘Celebrate’
  • Navos & HARLEE - ‘You & I’
  • Charli XCX - ‘Used To Know Me’
  • Jodie Harsh - ‘Good Time’
  • El Pirata Takú - ‘My Eyes’
  • Alex Hobson & Talia Mar - ‘Good on You’
  • Pete Tong, Becky Hill & Test ft. Jules Buckley & The Heritage Orchestra - ‘You Got The Love [Tiesto Remix]’
  • Lizzo - ‘About Damn Time’
  • RUDY - ‘Love Sex Magic’
  • Sigma & Carla Marie - ‘Hope’
  • Shift K3y - ‘Back To Summer’
  • Regard & Years & Years - ‘Hallucination’
  • David Guetta, MistaJam, John Newman - If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)
  • Jake Tarry - ‘Just In Case’
  • Silk City & Ellie Goulding ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson - ‘New Love’
  • Lajente - ‘Joy’
  • Galantis & Yellow Claw - ‘We Can Get High’
  • Tiggs Da Author - ‘Brand New’
  • David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson - ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’
  • Stefan Aaron - ‘Love In the Sun (Radio Edit)’
  • Jax Jones ft. MNEK - ‘Where Did You Go?’
  • Oh the Larceny - ‘Good Day Coming’
  • John Newman - ‘Waiting For A Lifeline’
  • Anne-Marie & Little Mix - ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)'
  • Ginuwine - ‘Pony’
  • Becky Hill & Topic - ‘My Heart Goes (La Di Da)’
  • Camila Cabello - ‘Don’t Go Yet’
  • Tujamo - ‘Down’
  • Bru-C ft. Wilkinson - ‘Paradise’
  • A. Talia - ‘Monsters In The Shadows’

