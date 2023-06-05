Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Maya Jama gets to know the Love Island boys

By Sam Prance

What songs were on Love Island tonight? All the music and songs from the Love Island season 10 soundtrack to add to your playlists.

Loading audio...

Love Island has officially returned for round two this year and the summer of love is now ready to begin. Maya Jama is back as the show's iconic host and there are plenty of sexy singletons looking to couple up and find the one before the series is over. Not to mention, it looks like there is a whole lot of drama in store of us in the weeks to come.

While the relationship on Love Island can be predictable, one thing that's certain is the soundtrack slaps. From the bops in the show's most euphoric moments to the ballads when heartbreak is upon us, there's a Love Island song for every single emotion. Not to mention, each season of the show has a special guest performance.

Obsessed with a song in the episode but don't know what it's called? We're here to help. Bookmark this page and come back to it each night after the episode to find out which tracks were played in the show. Here's all of the songs that are played in Love Island season 10.

What songs were played on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight? Picture: ITV

You can find all the songs from the Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack via the official playlist here. However, if you want an episode-by-episode breakdown, we've put one together for you below.

Episode 1 - Monday, June 5th

Rui Da Silva - 'Touch Me'

Candi Staton & Benji La Vida - 'Young Hearts Run Free (2023 Edit)'

Jonas Blue & RANI - 'Finally'

Georgia Ku - 'Show Me Your Love'

MK & Paul Woolford - 'Teardrops (feat. Majid Jordan)'

Tiesto & Tate McRae - '10:35'

Welshy & Shane Codd - 'Used to Be'

Michael Calfan - 'Going Round Again (feat. Ayoni)'

DJ YUKI & Movada - 'Push It (feat. Lena Leon) [Mixed]

SVEA - 'Iconic'

LG (TEAM GENIUS) - 'Put the Work In'

Sonny Fodera, Paul Woolford & Ella Henderson - 'Like I Used To'

BEGINNERS & Night Panda - 'Let the Games Begin'

Sigala, Mae Muller & Caity Baser - 'Feels This Good (feat. Stefflon Don)'

Oliver Tree & David Guetta - 'Here We Go Again'

Sonny Fedora & Lewis Thompson - 'Shadow (feat. MORGAN'

Becky Hill & Lewis Thomspon - 'Side Effects'

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - 'Baby Don't Hurt Me'

BURNS - 'Burning In My Arms (Edit)'

Martin Solveig & Raphaella - 'Allo Allo'

Mike Williams & Tungevaag - 'Dreams Come True'

Karen Harding - 'Back to You'

Bebe Rexha - 'Call On Me'

Hozier - 'Eat Your Young'

Paul Woolford, Lewis Thompson & MNEK - '16 Again'

DJ Zinc - 'Free Again'

Belinda Carlisle - 'Big Big Love'

Regard - 'No Sleep (feat. Ella Henderson)'

Tiesto - 'Don't Be Shy (feat. Karol G)'

Bebe Rexha - 'Heart Wants What It Wants'

Shania Twain - 'Giddy Up!'

Jessie Ware - 'Free Your Mind'

VCTRYS - 'Black Magic Woman'

2WEI & Edda Hayes - 'Pandora'

Kris Kiss - 'Unstoppable'

Kat Leon - 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This'