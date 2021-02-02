A Black Panther TV series based in Wakanda is officially coming to Disney+

By Jazmin Duribe

Black Panther 2 is also currently in the works.

Black Panther fans, our moment has finally come. A TV series based in Wakanda is officially coming to Disney+.

On Monday (Feb 1), Deadline reported that Ryan Coogler, the director and writer behind Marvel's Black Panther, and his company Proximity Media had signed a five-year deal with The Walt Disney Company. The first new TV series to be developed is a show based in the fictional African nation of Wakanda for Disney+.

This new series marks the 12th Marvel Studios spin-off for Disney+. In January, Disney+ brought us WandaVision, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki are set to debut later this year.

A Black Panther TV series based in Wakanda is officially coming to Disney+. Picture: Marvel Studios

Whilst there's no details on the show's premise available yet, it'll probably flesh out Black Panther's backstory.

Ryan is also currently rewriting the script for Black Panther 2, which will focus on "furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda" following the death of much-loved Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick, who played T'Challa, passed away in August 2020 following a battle with stage IV colon cancer. Marvel Studios' chief creative officer Kevin Feige confirmed that the role of Black Panther will not be recast, nor will Chadwick appear in CGI form.

Director Ryan Coogler at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Black Panther. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

In an interview with Deadline in January, Kevin said: "So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa.

"Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda."

He continued: "There's also the task of honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

