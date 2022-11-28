People are only just realising Christina Ricci played Wednesday Addams before Jenna Ortega

By Katie Louise Smith

"How come I just realized that Ms Thornhill from Wednesday was originally Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family in the 90s?"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I think we can all agree that the cast of Netflix's Wednesday is absolutely top tier. Jenna Ortega? Catherine Zeta-Jones? Gwendoline Christie? Christina Ricci?!?!?

When Christina was cast as Ms. Thornhill back in March 2022, fans of Wednesday Addams and The Addams Family lost their minds at the thought of the actress returning to Wednesday's world. (Christina's performance as the gloomy teenager back in 1991 and 1993 is probably the most well known version of the character.)

Flash forward to November 2022, the Netflix series is finally here and she's just as iconic as we had hoped. Some people, however, have only just realised that Christina is the actress behind the '90s version of Wednesday.

Amongst all the comments from viewers only just realising that Thornhill is actually Addams Family royalty herself, a couple of tweets have gone viral with people shocked that Christina plays both roles.

One tweet in particular has been liked over 31,000 times, with over 3000 retweets. And the quote tweets are full of people's minds being blown, and others wondering how the hell people didn't already know.

how come I just realized that Ms Thornhill from #wednesdaynetflix was originally Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family in the 90s pic.twitter.com/51h2IUssXN — aubrey 〄 (@aubreyvision) November 25, 2022

i just found out that the redhead teacher in wednesday is literally played by christina ricci aka HER????!? pic.twitter.com/OMZDWWh4J9 — jace !!!!!! (@solentsquared) November 25, 2022

Now, to be fair, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values did come out 30 years ago. And Christina Ricci looks a lot different in the series to how she looked at the age of 10, as Wednesday back in the day.

For the younger viewers who may not have even seen the Addams Family movies, let alone know that Christina played Wednesday in them, it's understandable.

But other people have still been quick to share how flabbergasted they are to find out people had no idea that she played '90s Wednesday. Thee '90s Wednesday that has been immortalised in GIFs and memes on the internet for years.

One user wrote: "not to be a boomer but i’m gonna start crying blood if i see one more of these."

Losing my mind at people not realizing that Christina ricci who’s playing Ms Thornhill in the new Wednesday show…. played Wednesday when she was a kid?? — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 26, 2022

Me reading the “omg I just realized Christina Ricci played Wednesday Addams before” tweets pic.twitter.com/jXwc2Apnqa — 🦋 (@stormsisobel) November 26, 2022

Seeing people post “Just found out the redhead teacher in Wednesday played Wednesday when she was a kid!” and I’m like HER NAME IS QUEEN CHRISTINA RICCI AND SHE WAS AND STILL IS GOTH GIRL GOALS — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 26, 2022

Speaking about working with Christina, Jenna Ortega revealed that they had an "unspoken agreement" to not even talk about their shared character during filming at all.

Speaking to ET Online, Jenna said: "It was weird, it was like an unspoken agreement that we had. When we first locked eyes, we were just, 'Let's never talk about her.' I don't think I've ever really said the word, 'Wednesday,' around her actually until a couple of weeks ago."

Addressing the comparisons that will no doubt pop up between the two versions, Jenna also told Digital Spy: "[Our versions of Wednesday are] very different people. I hope that there’s not too much comparison going on, because it’s not necessary. I think that the show is a fun 'get lost in [it]' show. And it’s a completely different world. There’s superheroes, and now she’s an investigator and she’s older. They’re two completely different people."

Read more Wednesday news here: