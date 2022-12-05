Jenna Ortega wishes Wednesday and Enid had ended up together

Jenna Ortega is officially a Wenclair shipper and we have no choice but to stan.

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega has confirmed who she actually wants Wednesday Addams to end up with and it's Enid Sinclair.

The first season of Wednesday on Netflix introduces us to two main potential love interests for Wednesday Addams. There's Tyler (Hunter Doohan), a kind-hearted normie and Xavier (Percy Hynes-White), a mysterious outcast. As the show unfolds, it becomes clear that everything is not as it seems and one of them may be much more suited to Wednesday than the other.

However, as well as Tyler and Xavier, fans are shipping Wednesday with her roomie Enid. Turns out, Jenna Ortega ships them too.

Speaking to PRIDE about Wednesday and Enid's relationship and whether or not they could ever get together, Jenna stated: "In a perfect world, we would have been a thing."

Meanwhile, Emma Myers, who plays Enid, said: "I always say, 'And they were roommates'". When the interviewer then suggested, "Opposites attract", Emma agreed by adding "Yeah, exactly."

While the show doesn't explore Wednesday and Enid's relationship in a romantic sense, some fans are convinced that there are multiple hints that they may be more than just friends (the jealousy, the hugs, the connection). Not to mention, there is also a scene in episode 1 in which Xavier suggests that Wednesday may be bisexual and she doesn't correct him.

Elsewhere, Jenna has fanned the flames even further by suggesting that Wednesday's stalker may be Enid. When asked about the identity of the Stalker by TV Guide, Jenna said: "Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday."

Jenna has also told MTV News that she doesn't see Wednesday ending up with Xavier. She said: "Now that Tyler's off the table, I feel like she's off of boys for a while. I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there's an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship."

She then added: "Because I don't think it's shown often enough, men and women having safe platonic relationships that don't become romantic and are just genuine, almost sibling-like relationships. I think that'd be wonderful to see."

Who do you think Wednesday should end up with?

