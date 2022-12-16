Wednesday's Hunter Doohan reveals he met his husband Fielder Jewett on Tinder

By Sam Prance

Hunter Doohan and Fielder Jewett got married to each other earlier this year.

Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan has opened up about his marriage and revealed how he met his husband Fielder Jewett.

Earlier this year, Hunter Doohan got married to movie producer Fielder Jewett. Hunter proposed to Fielder at the end of 2020 and the couple held their wedding this June. Not only that but Bryan Cranston, who Hunter acted alongside in Your Honor, officiated the ceremony. Hunter and Fielder both shared photos from the ceremony on their Instagram pages.

Now, Hunter has discussed his relationship with Fielder and explained that their love story actually started out on Tinder.

Appearing on Ira Madison III and Louis Virtel's Keep It! podcast (Dec 14), Hunter spoke about Fielder. He said: "He’s kind of a big everything dork. He’s always reading and watching stuff. We'll go to trivia nights and I just kind of sit there and smile and watch him win the game for us." When asked how he and Fielder met each other, Hunter replied: "Tinder."

He added: "We met in like 2015 and then got engaged during the pandemic. The pandemic was great for me because I’d been off shooting Your Honor for six months in New Orleans. So I came back and all of a sudden we got to spend time together. We had so many friends that either broke up or got married during the pandemic or had a baby."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Hunter revealed that RuPaul's Drag Race was his obsession while he was filming Wednesday. He said: "In Romania, I got into Drag Race for the first time. That was a life-saving thing just to like binge 14 seasons of Drag Race in between acting like a monster on set."

As for what else he's obsessed with pop culture-wise, Hunter continued: "My stupid gay brain can only think of White Lotus right now." However, the 28-year-old then said: "I was obsessed with everything Shonda Rhimes did forever."

