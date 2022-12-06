Netflix criticised after Jenna Ortega revealed she filmed Wednesday's dance with coronavirus

6 December 2022, 13:12

By Sam Prance

"It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film and I asked to redo it but we didn't have time."

Netflix are facing backlash after Jenna Ortega revealed that she had COVID-19 while filming Wednesday's viral dance scene.

Ever since Wednesday debuted on Netflix last month (Nov 23), fans haven't been able to get enough of Wednesday's iconic dance scene in episode 4. Jenna Ortega's dance is so good that it's inspired a TikTok challenge and celebrities like North West and Kim Kardashian are doing it. It's also sending Lady Gaga's 2011 song 'Bloody Mary' up the charts.

However, in spite of all the praise, Netflix are coming under fire after Jenna said that she filmed the scene with coronavirus.

Jenna Ortega reveals she had COVID-19 while filming Wednesday dance scene
Jenna Ortega reveals she had COVID-19 while filming Wednesday dance scene. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to NME about the scene, Jenna said: "It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film and I asked to redo it but we didn't have time. I woke up and I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus."

Jenna then explained: "They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result."

Following Jenna's quotes, people have taken to social media to question why Jenna was made to film the scene when she had coronavirus symptoms.

One person tweeted: "This is a bad thing right? We all agree that this is not some "persevering through hardship" moment, its a why the fuck didn't she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others kinda moment."

Another person wrote: "Disappointed to learn that Jenna Ortega had COVID symptoms on set but was still allowed to film the Wednesday dance scene while she waited for her positive test result. I wonder how many people got sick? And how many people those people got sick?"

In response to the backlash, the production company behind Wednesday have shared a statement with NME. MGM state: "Strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set."

