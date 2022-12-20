Jenna Ortega says they cut an adorable tribute to the original Wednesday in her dance scene

By Katie Louise Smith

"I did a little bit of a shuffle that she does. And, of course, they cut out of camera when I did do it."

It's been almost 4 weeks since the release of Netflix's Wednesday and I don't know about you but I have not been able to get Jenna Ortega's dance scene out of my head since.

Immediately after the show dropped, the dance went viral on TikTok with users channeling their own inner Wednesday alongside Lady Gaga's 2011 album track 'Bloody Mary' – despite the song not even being featured in the show!

Jenna choreographed the dance herself (two days before it was filmed, no less), and she has previously shared her inspirations behind Wednesday's moves. Now she's revealed that she also paid tribute to original Wednesday Addams in her routine, but the camera sadly cut away just as she started to reference her iconic dance.

Wednesday cut away from Jenna Ortega's dance tribute to Lisa Loring. Picture: Netflix, Collection Christophel via Alamy

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon about the scene on The Tonight Show, Jenna shared her influences and made sure to shout out her adorable tribute to the first Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring.

"I watched videos of Siouxsie and Banshees, Denis Lavant in 'Beau Travail'. I found archival footage of goth kids dancing in clubs in the '80s. Lene Lovich, Nina Hagen. Just anything I can get my hands on," she explained.

When Jimmy asked if she had actually planned a full routine, or if she just went with the flow on the shoot day, Jenna revealed there were certain things she wanted to make sure she incorporated into the scene.

"I knew there were certain things that I wanted to do. I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of a shuffle that she does," she said. "And, of course, they cut out of camera when I did do it. But it's there, I know it is."

Jenna is, of course, referring to the iconic scene featuring Lisa Loring's Wednesday dancing "The Droop" with Lurch in the original Addams Family TV series.

Jenna's tribute can be seen very, very briefly in the show (it's kind of a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment), but the camera cuts before we get to see it in full swing. (Some fans managed to clock it, but if you didn't, you can see it here at 0:51.)

Justice for Jenna's Droop! Release the full footage!

