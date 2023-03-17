Fans defend Jenna Ortega after she's called "toxic" and "entitled"

17 March 2023, 17:33

By Emma Kershaw

'Smallville' producer Steven DeKnight criticised the actress in an interview, which prompted fans to come to her defence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans of Jenna Ortega have come to her defence after a producer branded her as "entitled and toxic".

The Wednesday actress spoke out about the Netflix show while appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, explaining that her character, Wednesday Addams, didn't "make sense to her".

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on 'Wednesday'," she said in the episode. The 20-year-old went on to explain that there were times on set where she "became almost unprofessional in a sense" and started changing her lines.

In response to Jenna's Wednesday revelations, TV producer and filmmaker Steven DeKnight blasted her in a series of damaging tweets that have seemingly forced the actress to delete her Twitter account.

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"I love talking with actors about their lines/stories," he tweeted to his 49,000 followers. "But by the nature of the beast, they don't have the full picture (in TV) of where the story is going and why some lines are needed for the whole to make sense."

"She's young, so maybe she doesn't know any better (but she should). She should also ask herself how she would feel if the show-runners gave an interview and talked about how difficult she was and refused to perform the material," he continued.

He added: "This kind of statement is beyond entitled and toxic. I love her work, but life's too short to deal with people like this in the business."

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega reveals the one line she refused to say in Wednesday

Steven's comments have prompted fans to defend Jenna, stating that she was simply doing what she felt was best for her portrayal.

"I like Steven DeKnight's work, but his take on Jenna Ortega is wack," one user wrote. "She's not toxic. She's standing up for her art and her character. Holding writers accountable for inconsistency and shitty work isn't unprofessional. It's the opposite."

Another added: "I don’t trust people who are calling Jenna Ortega 'entitled' and 'toxic'. She clearly cares about the characters she plays and spoke up when she felt like people were pushing for things that didn’t make sense."

Since Steven's original Tweets about the Scream VI actress, he has seemingly tried to make amends for his comments.

While he still stands by what he wrote, he went on to call Jenna an "amazing talent" and added that it was "just an unfortunate situation to expose creative differences publicly".

Read more Jenna Ortega news here:

WATCH: Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Swarm criticised for "mocking" Halsey with viral Paris Jackson scene

Swarm criticised for "mocking" Halsey with viral Paris Jackson scene

Halsey

Is Swarm based on a true story? The real life Beyoncé rumour that inspired the series

Is Swarm based on a true story? The real life Beyoncé rumour that inspired the series

News

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred Jones in Scooby-Doo

Freddie Prinze Jr. regrets playing Fred and wouldn't do another Scooby-Doo movie

News

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Shadow and Bone season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news about the Netflix show

Shadow and Bone season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news about the Netflix show

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne

Liam Payne says Louis Tomlinson "literally saved my life" in heartfelt post

Liam Payne

Taylor Swift's All the Girls You Loved Before lyrics meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's All Of The Girls You Loved Before lyrics about Joe Alwyn? The meaning explained

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift

The Global Awards 2023

Harry Styles leads nominations for The Global Awards 2023

News

Aaron Taylor Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's new Calvin Klein ad sends the internet into thirsty chaos

Celeb

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education