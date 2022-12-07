Jenna Ortega was "against" Wednesday being in a love triangle with Tyler and Xavier

By Sam Prance

"I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard. Because I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle."

Jenna Ortega has opened up about Wednesday's love triangle and revealed that she was completely "against" it happening.

If you've watched Wednesday on Netflix, chances are you were either Team Tyler or Team Xavier (or Team Enid!). In the teen drama, two boys fight for Wednesday Addams's attention. There's Tyler (Hunter Doohan), a seemingly kind-hearted normie who works at a coffee shop, and Xavier (Percy Hynes White), a mysterious outcast who studies at Nevermore Academy.

Throughout the series, both characters attempt to win Wednesday's heart. However, Jenna Ortega has now revealed what she thinks of the love triangle and let slip that she actually tried to stop it from even being included in the Netflix show.

Speaking to ETalk about the love triangle, Jenna said: "I told them very early on that I didn’t want her to be in the middle of a love triangle. I’ve always been against the love triangle idea. As far as the boys went, I had to accept it – but honestly, I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard. Because I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle."

Talking to MTV News about what's next for Wednesday, Tyler and Xavier in season 2, Jenna said: "Now that Tyler's off the table, I feel like she's off of boys for a while. I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there's an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship."

She continued: "Because I don't think it's shown often enough, men and women having safe platonic relationships that don't become romantic and are just genuine, almost sibling-like relationships. I think that'd be wonderful to see."

While Jenna is firmly against Wednesday ending up with Tyler or Xavier, she has let slip that she is on board with people who ship Wednesday and her roomie Enid (Emma Myers). Chatting to PRIDE about Wednesday and Enid, Jenna stated: "In a perfect world, we would have been a thing."

Jenna even further suggested that Wednesday's stalker may be Enid. When asked about the identity of the stalker by TV Guide, Jenna said: "Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday."

What do you think? Should Wednesday be in a love triangle?

