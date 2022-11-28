Jenna Ortega wants Wednesday season 2 to be "darker"

By Sam Prance

Could Wednesday Addams enter her true villain era in Wednesday season 2?

Jenna Ortega has opened up about her wishes for Wednesday season 2 and it involves Wednesday Addams getting darker.

As soon as Wednesday debuted on Netflix last week (Nov 23), Jenna Ortega received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams. Jenna captures the dark humour of the beloved character perfectly and the teen drama follows Wednesday as she joins Nevermore Academy and inadvertently becomes a hero while trying to solve a mystery.

However, it looks as though Wednesday season 2 could be very different if Jenna gets a say in how the script pans out.

Jenna Ortega wants Wednesday Addams to be "darker" in Wednesday season 2. Picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb, Netflix

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her hopes for Wednesday in season 2, Jenna said: "I kind of want her to be darker. I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe... There are a lot of lines about her saving the school but, for me, her main drive with the monster is competitiveness. Kind of, 'Man, how's this guy doing this?'"

While Wednesday does have her dark moments in season 1 (she tortures Tyler in an attempt to get him to confess that he's the Hyde and only stops when the police intervene), she ultimately is a hero. Not only does Wednesday solve the mystery involving the Hyde and Laurel Gates but she also saves multiple characters' lives throughout the series.

Discussing what could happen with Wednesday in season 2, Jenna added: "I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero."

Wednesday solves the mystery of the Hyde monster and Laurel Gates in season 1. Picture: Netflix

Jenna also revealed what she thought of the twist ending in season 1. She said: "I kind of anticipated it. I wasn’t too worried about it. I was just excited to see what [Christina Ricci] would do because it’s one thing to read something on a page. I've never done something so fantasy-oriented either, so I was wondering what this is going to look like."

Jenna continued: "I remember the day. Christina was saying, 'I have a gun in my hand and you're going to tell me that a bee lands on it and we decide not to shoot.' There’s a lot of logical things that you question, but then with a show like this, it's campy and fun and it’s not supposed to be taken seriously."

What do you think? Would you like Wednesday to be darker in season 2?

